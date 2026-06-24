Lwazie of The Polygamist on navigating newfound fame

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lwazie Keith Tsebesha is making her mark as the breakout star to watch in The Polygamist .The KwaZulu-Natal-born actress, who plays Sarah in the hugely popular series, is not slowing down; she next appears in the short film Lobola Le Ma 2000. Tsebesha speaks to Sowetan about where it all began.

How did your acting journey begin?

My mother loved performing. She used to sing and loved acting, but she never got the opportunity to pursue it. When I got the chance to study dramatic arts in high school, I grabbed it with both hands. From there, I never really stopped. After school, I joined a performing arts academy where I was dancing, singing, acting and performing in theatre productions.

Rising actress Nolwazi Tsebesha. (Supplied)

How did working with the late Mbongeni Ngema impact you?

I was one of the youngest performers in Sarafina! and he was the person who convinced me to leave Durban and move to Johannesburg. I remember being scared because Durban was comfortable and familiar. But every time I got an audition, I would call him and tell him about it. He would always encourage me to keep going. When Mbongeni Ngema believed in me, I started believing in myself. Before that, I struggled with confidence.

How did you land your role in Lobola Le Ma 2000?

I auditioned for a different character. I thought I was auditioning for the cousin, but I ended up getting cast as the woman who’s getting married. It challenged me in a way I didn’t expect.

Rising actress Nolwazi Tsebesha. (Supplied)

What made the role challenging?

I’ve never imagined myself getting married. So I couldn’t draw from my own experiences. I started thinking about my mother and everything she went through when she got married. I paid attention to the stories she told me and the experiences I witnessed growing up. That’s what helped me understand the character emotionally.

How are you handling all the attention from The Polygamist?

It’s still surreal. I’m grateful because it means people connected with the work, but at the same time I try not to get caught up in the attention. I remind myself why I started acting in the first place, which was to tell stories that people can relate to. The messages from viewers have been incredible. People share their personal experiences and tell me how much certain storylines affected them. That’s the part I appreciate.

Rising actress Nolwazi Tsebesha. (Supplied)

What keeps you motivated?

My siblings. I want them to see that it’s possible to follow your dreams, even when things don’t work out the way you planned. I’ve been rejected for auditions. I’ve questioned whether I was good enough. I’ve had moments where I felt discouraged. But you wake up the next day and try again. I want them to understand that success isn’t about never failing. It’s about refusing to quit.

If your younger self could see you today, what would she say?

She would probably be shocked. She’d probably ask, “Is this really our life?” But I also think she’d be proud that I didn’t give up. The journey hasn’t always been easy, but I’ve stayed committed to the dream.

What’s the biggest dream you’re chasing right now?

I want to tell stories that make people feel seen. Whether it’s acting, theatre or other creative projects, I want people to watch my work and recognise parts of themselves in the characters. That’s always been the goal.