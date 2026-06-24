Musa Mseleku on being the undisputed face of polygamy

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By Katlego Molubi

Uthando neS’thembu star Musa Mseleku returns as the host of season 5 of Mnakwethu — the popular reality TV show where married men ask their wives for permission to take a second wife.

Ahead of the premiere on July 7, Mseleku breaks down why he’s the undisputed face of polygamy in SA.

How do you feel about being the man who popularised polygamy in South Africa?

I feel humbled and honoured to be associated with this conversation. It has not been an easy journey, and there have been challenges along the way. We have made mistakes, but the vision has always remained the same, and I am grateful to have played a role in opening up these discussions.

Musa Mseleku champions honest conversations about polygamy in Mnakwethu season 5. Picture: (Supplied)

What brings you back to Mnakwethu season after season?

Polygamy is here to stay because it has become a reality in many people’s day-to-day lives. Shows like Mnakwethu create an opportunity for us to have honest conversations about these realities.

Why does Mnakwethu resonate with South Africans?

People in South Africa and around the world experience many of the same relationship challenges, whether they are in polygamous marriages or not. The emotions, family dynamics and life decisions featured on the show are relatable to many viewers.

How does this season differ from previous ones?

This season stands out because different cultures are being showcased when it comes to polygamy. Viewers will get to see how different communities approach these relationships and the challenges that come with them.

Musa Mseleku is a proud polygamist. Picture: (Mzansi Magic)

After years of hosting the show, what have you learnt about relationships and marriage?

I have learnt that while people’s desires and goals may be similar, their reasons for wanting to be in a marriage or a polygamous relationship can be very different. Everyone’s journey is unique.

What are some of the biggest challenges men face when introducing the idea of polygamy?

Many men find it difficult to introduce the idea of taking another wife because society has practised monogamous marriage for a very long time. In many cases, wives do not fully understand their husband’s vision, and people often judge these relationships based on affordability rather than the intentions behind them.

What has surprised you most about the couples featured this season?

I have been surprised by how both younger and older people aspire to pursue polygamous relationships. It shows that these conversations are relevant across different generations.

Musa Mseleku will discuss the realities and challenges of modern polygamy in the latest season of Mnakwethu. Picture: (supplied)

What do you hope people take away from the season?

As a polygamist myself, I hope the show gives people a better understanding of the realities of these relationships. I also hope it offers wives a sense of hope and respect, while acknowledging the concerns they may have about whether their own husbands would handle the situation in the same way.

Have there been any moments this season that left a lasting impression on you?

I was touched by the fact that many men struggle to express their feelings openly, while some women find it difficult to accept their reasons and emotions. Those moments reminded me how important communication is in any relationship.

What misconceptions do people have about polygamous marriages?

That polygamy is a backward practice. I think some of the people who came before us did not always do justice to the concept, which has influenced how it is viewed today.

Have you noticed any shifts in how South Africans are approaching conversations around marriage and polygamy?

Yes, I have seen a significant shift. People are not completely against polygamy in the way they once were. Today, the conversation is more focused on affordability and whether a person can provide security and stability for their family. Many women want reassurance that they will be cared for and supported.

Sowetan