Culture

FULL LIST | Kelvin Momo, Sjava, Kabza De Small lead Sama nominations

The music awards return to Sun City in August

Masego Seemela

Masego Seemela

Senior journalist

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (Supplied)

Amapiano heavyweight Kelvin Momo is one of the top nominated artists at the 32nd annual South African Music Awards, with a double nod in the Best Amapiano Album category.

He is nominated in the category for both Mthuthuzeli and Thato Ya Modimo.

The awards will return to Sun City on August 15.

Another amapiano powerhouse topping the nomination list is Kabza De Small with Bab’Motha earning recognition for Best Amapiano Album, Best Engineered Album and Best Collaboration.

kelvin Momo (Instagram)

Other highlights include Nasty C’s offering Free being nodded for Best Hip Hop Album and Best Engineered Album, while Sam Deep received recognition in Best Collaboration for both Shela and Thandaza.

The nominees...form a breathtaking symphony of South African sound.

—  RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi

“The nominees announced today form a breathtaking symphony of South African sound. They represent more than outstanding recordings; they represent dreams realised, barriers broken, and creative journeys that continue to inspire,” said RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Adult Contemporary Album

• Abel Selaocoe’s Four Spirits (Live) – Abel Selaocoe, Aurora Orchestra, Nicholas Collon, Bernhard Schimpelsberger

Buzzhead – Kahn Morbee

Malachi’s Dream – Tim Parr

Wrapped in Rhythm, Vol. 2 – Tutu Puoane, Metropole Orkest & Jacome Bairos

You Love Who You Love – Wandile Mbambeni

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

Isitifiketi – Jabulile Majola

KwaNtu – Madala Kunene & Sibusile Xaba

Moya – Simphiwe Dana

Ngimuhle – Zawadi Yamungu

Zinza – BandaBanda

Best African Indigenous Faith Album

Difela – De Bruin Gospel Projects

Monghali Mesia – Amadodana Ase Wesile

Ngiya Bonga Baba – The New Believers of God Gospel Singers

The Journey Continues – Abanqobi

U Ta Hlamula – Zion Iskhalanga Academy

Best Afro Pop Album

Amaciko – Lwah Ndlunkulu

Busisiwe 2.0 – CiCi

Inkanyezi 2.0 (Live) – Sjava

Out The Box – Nomfundo Moh

Touch is a Move (Good Morning) – Samthing Soweto

Best Alternative Album

From The Hill – Charles Webster

Furniture – 44coles

Handsome Luke & The Heartbreakers – Mars Baby

Listen Properly – Bombshelter Beast

Throwing Stones – Archi

Best Amapiano Album

Acquiesce – Babalwa M

Bab’Motha – Kabza De Small

Mthuthuzeli – De Mthuda

N’wana Wa Mutsonga – Kelvin Momo

Thato Ya Modimo – Kelvin Momo

Best Classical Instrumental Album

First Light – Marius Small-Smith

Let the Children Play – John Lundun

Light the Whole Sky – University of Pretoria Camerata

Orchestrations – Guy Buttery

Radio Gogo Worldwide – uBeyond

Best Collaboration

Abantwana Bakho – DJ Maphorisa & XDuppy, Kabza De Small feat Thatohatsi, Young Stunna & Nkosazana Daughter

Dlala Ka Yona – DJ Maphorisa & XDuppy Enny Man Da Guitar, Focalistic, Ricky Lenyora, Uncool MC, Mellow & Sleazy

Shela – Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle, Mano

Thandaza – Sam Deep, Thatohatsi

Tobetsa 3.0 – Myztro, Leehleza, Shaunmusiq, Ftears

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

Passover – Nqubeko Mbatha

Testify (Live at 012 Central, Pretoria 2024) – Mmuso Worship

The 37th Psalm (Live at Emperors Palace) – Ncebakazi Msomi

The Gap – Brenden Praise

The Ground We’re On – Hle

Best Dance Album

Amazwi Okubonga – MaWhoo

Asante III – Mörda

Indigo Child II: Love & Frequency – Da Capo

Mayvis – Dlala Thukzin

The Most Wanted – Jazzwrld, Thukuthela

Best Engineered Album

Bab’Motha – Kabza De Small (Engineered by Thato & Kabza De Small)

Free – Nasty C (Engineered by Mike Manitshana)

Ntu Futurism – L8 Antique (Engineered by Matthew)

Orchestrations – Guy Buttery (Engineered by Guy Buttery & Fuzzy)

Touch is a Move (Good Morning) – Samthing Soweto (Engineered by Ross Dorkin)

Best Gqom Album

Dark or Durban 3 – Funky Qla

Izinsimbi zaMakoya – DJ Tira

New Wave – Blacks Jnr, Dankie Boi, GoldMax

Puku Puku – Dladla Mshunqisi, Beast RSA

Southside Mixtape – DJ Lag

Best Hip Hop Album

Bayede – Danya Devs

Blvck & White – Flvme

Boss Zonke Forever – Riky Rick

Free – Nasty C

The Secret Frequency – MashBeatz

Best Jazz Album

Ingoma Busuku – Paras “Sibalukhulu” Dlamini

Intlambululo: Ukuhlambulula – Mandisi Dyantyis

Intlungu. Intlupheko. Imbilini. – Temba Ncetani

Ithemba Elitsha (A New Hope) – Lumanyano Mzi

The Y-Factor Project – Billy Monama

Best Maskandi Album

Amalandi Amathathu – Saliwa

Izilotshi – Mbuzeni

Khotha La (A Tribute To Mjikjelwa) – Ntencane

Ngabe Ngiloyiwe – Smiramira

Ng’funa intozami – Mzukulu

Best Pop Album

Don’t Cry Because It’s Over – Will Linley

Last Call for Departure – Matt Gardiner

Less Trouble – Shekhinah

Not the same – Anica Kiana

Phases – Tannah

Best Produced Album

Ingoma Busuku – Paras “Sibalukhulu” Dlamini (Produced by Nduduzo Makhathini)

Less Trouble – Shekhinah (Produced by Shekhinah, Rudolph Willemse, imnotgoofy, Mzizi, Gregory Abrahams, Iam6teen, Brendon-Lee Earl Johnson, Master A Flat)

Sacred Cycle – Mauritz Lotz (Produced by Mauritz Lotz)

Therapy: The Other Side – Langa Mavuso (Produced by Darren Blackansee, Simphiwe Mashinini, Ndumiso Manana, Ndabo Zulu, Christer Kobedi, Civil Motha, Unako Chabeli, Langa Mavuso, Jabulani Nkabinde, Lindelani Lee, Seragi Thantsha, Mnqobi Bayanda Nxumalo, Zooci, Jonathan Takyi Mensah, Onkabetse John Hlongwane)

Zinza – Banda Banda (Produced by Banda Banda)

Best Produced Music Video

Abantwana Bakho – DJ Maphorisa & XDuppy, Kabza De Small feat Thatohatsi, Young Stunna & Nkosazana Daughter (Produced by Nyiko; Directed by Nyiko)

Leftie (Dlala Ngcobo) – Nasty C & Blxckie (Produced by Nasty C, Ayanda Ngcobo; Directed by Lordnelle)

Partii – Kamo Mphela, Aymos, QUE DJ & Jay Music feat SpacePose (Produced by Kamo Mphela; Directed by Lindo_Langa)

Shela (feat. Mano) – Single – Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle, Mano (Produced by Nyiko; Directed by Nyiko)

Wayside Lover – Msaki, Jesse Clegg & Sjava (Produced by Nombuso Ngcobo; Directed by Marty Bleazard)

Best R&B Soul Album

Island 22 – Gemma Fassie

It’s Complicated – Maxine Ceasar

Resurfaced – Lucille Slade

Therapy: The Other Side – Langa Mavuso

You, Me & The 90’s – lordkez

Best Reggae Album

Dimahr – Dimahr

Foreign Exchange – Ras Canly

Forward We Continue – Don Dada

Rasta Man Step – Layahn King

Victorious – Red I Scorch

Best Rock Album

AC/ES – AC/ES

Back From the Dead – We Kill Cowboys

Die Ruimte – Francois van Coke

Onkruid – Karel Bester & Die Kraaines Band

Scatterling Empire – Acid Magus

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

Back To The Altar – Ntethe

Praise & Worship In The Wilderness, Pt. 1 – Bucy Radebe

Sound of Gratitude (Live at Urban Brew Dome) – Zaza

The Watchman’s Camp – Sindi Ntombela

Worship in Newness – Puleng March

Best Traditional Music Album

Born For This – MetroBeatz RSA

I Khant Do Dhis Enimo – King Monada

Pleasure in 20 Years – Pleasure Tsa Manyalo

Sesi Ka Rose – Makhadzi Entertainment

Thath’owakho – Soul Brothers

Best Afrikaans Pop Album

Dis Presies Wat Liefde Doen – Juan Boucher

Gees – Jakkie Louw

Miena – Jan Rhaap

Seisoene – Deon Groot

Troumateriaal – Brendan Peyper

Remix of the Year

Aweh (Remix) – lordkez feat. Cassper Nyovest

Eningi (Remix) – Kabza De Small, feat. Njelic, Mthunzi, Mkeyz, GL_Ceejay, Simmy

Mabebuza – Mdu aka TRP Remix – Maline Aura, Drega, Mdu aka TRP

Midnight (Black Motion Remix) – 340ml, Black Motion

Re-Amathambo (Remix) – Nduduzo Makhathini, Anna Widauer, Fka Mash

Rest of Africa Award

After Midnight – Gyakie (Ghana)

Iron Boy – Black Sherif (Ghana)

Olamidé – Olamidé (Nigeria)

Real, Vol. 1 – Wizkid, Asake (Nigeria)

This One Is Personal – Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

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