WATCH | Exclusive look inside new season of ‘The Masked Singer SA’

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Mpho “Popps” Modikoane reprises his role as host of The Masked Singer SA, joined by “detectives” Somizi Mhlongo, Sithelo Shozi, J’Something and Skhumba Hlophe.

On Tuesday, Sowetan was on set at Urban Brew Studios in Randburg, Johannesburg, where production for the third season is underway. The first episode is set to premiere on July 4.

Viewers are in for the show’s biggest and most unpredictable season yet, the quintet teased.

“This is by far the best season, and I’m starting to find myself in a position where everything works automatically. It’s a comfortable space for the detectives and crew; everyone has found their rhythm,” Modikoane said.

The comedian also promised that viewers expect him to up his fashion game. “This year, as the host, I’ll be serving looks. This is a Safta-winning show, and now we want to go for all the awards: makeup, wardrobe, presenting, even a detective award,” he joked.

Modikoane added that one reveal in the upcoming season caught him completely off guard.

Mpho Popps. (Supplied)

“This season, we have plenty of new masks, from a koeksister to a King Pie, protea, spinach, and a pineapple. My jaw dropped when we unveiled who is behind the koeksister mask. I also couldn’t believe it because I know them very well, but she stood next to me for weeks and didn’t say a thing,” he said.

The celebrity behind the identity of “spinach” is guaranteed to be the season’s most talked-about. “My favourite mask by far is the spinach,” said singer J’Something.

“I loved how much variety he showcased. At some point, I was sure which world of celebrity he belonged to, and at another point, I found myself doubting my guesses. And then, right in the end, I got it together, and he is one of the masks that I got right.”

Shozi also singled out a few standout contestants.

“I think viewers are going to be shocked to see ‘Lady Monster’. She was a standout mask for me this season … there’s also spinach. You know what, this season had it all,” she said.

Mpho Popps. (Supplied)

Away from the masks, the battle for detective bragging rights remains as competitive as ever. “Last year I took away the trophy, and I hope to do so this year,” said Mhlongo.

“However, I’m in the lead with four correct predictions, and Sithelo is right behind me with three. If I don’t get today’s episode right, we might tie, or she might take away this year’s detective award. I guess we’ll see.”

Why is Mhlongo back for a third season?

“The only reason I keep coming back to being a detective on this show is that I need the money; I don’t have parents,” he quipped.

For Hlophe, the long-hours shoots are all worth it. “We usually shoot for 12 hours a day, but I don’t feel those hours because of the fun we have backstage,” Hlophe said.

“You have Somizi, who comes into my room to bother me, Sithelo who has stories for days, and J’Something, who sings for no reason, and then you have me with all the jokes.

“This year, the show is bigger and better. From the performances to the production and also what Mpho Popps is wearing … viewers have no idea what they’re in for when it comes to his outfits.”