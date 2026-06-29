Meet AzureDé: SA’s next breakout 3-Step star

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A new voice is rising in SA’s 3-Step music genre and her name is AzureDé.

Her story goes beyond music. The 27-year-old rising star opens up to Sowetan about overcoming adversity, leaving her lucrative cooperate job and her budding music career.

How was it to leave your corporate job and pursue music?

It was one of the hardest decisions. I was working for a Fortune 500 company in a senior role and I had worked incredibly hard to get there. There were times I would go 48 hours without sleeping because I was determined to achieve the goals I’d set for myself. Coming from where I come from, surrounded by gangsterism, drugs and alcohol, I knew I wanted something different for my life. I also knew I wasn’t meant to become a product of my environment. I wanted to become an example that young people could look at and realise they don’t have to remain trapped by the circumstances they were born into.

Singer–songwriter AzureDé. (Supplied)

What purpose does your music career serve?

Music is bigger than entertainment. I want to use it as a platform to create an impact across Africa. Whether that’s through entrepreneurship, community development or one day contributing to policy and infrastructure, I want everything I build to create opportunities for other people.

Who is AzureDé away from the music?

I’m very creative in different ways. I love painting, even though I wouldn’t call myself a professional artist. I enjoy spending time with friends and family, going to the cinema and being in nature.

How important is family?

Losing my grandmother when I was young taught me two things: the value of time and the fact that money can’t solve everything. No amount of wealth could have given us more time with her and that’s something that stayed with me. Now I make a conscious effort to be present with my family because tomorrow is never guaranteed. Whether it’s going to the movies, spending time together or simply sharing a meal, those moments mean everything to me.

How has 2026 treated you so far?

It’s been real. It’s challenged me in ways I didn’t expect, but it’s also pushed me to grow. There were obstacles I didn’t see coming, but I stayed focused because distractions can come in many forms. I’m proud of what I’ve achieved so far. I released my EP, Love Is Not Enough, my current single He Le Le is on radio and now I’m preparing to release Light To Land on July 10. So it’s been a year of growth despite the challenges.

Singer–songwriter AzureDé. (Supplied)

Who are you listening to at the moment?

I grew up listening to everything; pop, R&B, kwaito, Afro-house and so many different genres, so my playlist is very diverse. Right now I’ve been enjoying Nanette’s music and I’m always listening to Afrobeats as well. I’ve also been listening to Kehlani. I love how authentic she is and how she’s grown into herself as an artist.

What’s next for AzureDé?

There are some exciting collaborations that I can’t talk about yet, so people will have to keep an eye on my social media. But beyond the music, I want to continue building something meaningful. Five years from now, I hope I’ll be contributing to positive change across Africa in whatever way I can. Music is where my journey starts, but it certainly isn’t where it ends.