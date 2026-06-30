Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane is the best child actor in Mzansi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 16-year-old Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane’s masterful portrayal of precocious Tebello (aka Tibi) in daily drama Scandal! earned him a coveted SA Film and Television Award (Safta) in March.

Since 2020, he has held his own acting opposite established actors such as Kgomotso Christopher and Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha.

With “I’m not just taking this award home, I’m taking the title for the best kid actor in SA” (met with roaring applause), Litlhakanyane’s acceptance speech sealed his iconic status.

What is it like to win a Safta at 16?

When I watch that clip of my acceptable speech, I go back to that moment. I get this feeling I can’t explain. It feels surreal. I expected a Safta win, but not this soon. Getting nominated was enough at this stage in my career.

Safta winning actor Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane. (Steve Tanchel)

What was going through your mind when your name was called?

I blacked out when they announced the winner. My sister had to wake me up. All I heard was her saying, “Let’s go.” I remember asking, “What’s going on?” I then looked at the big screen, and my name was listed there as “Winner”. What helped calm the nerves on stage was that the lights were very bright, and I couldn’t see the audience. It felt like there was a fourth wall.

How does it feel to be the best kid actor in SA?

It feels good. I can’t believe we are here. I intend to keep that title. The standards are high, and we are going to keep going higher.

How does it feel to be a young person in 2026?

I feel good. Yet, [it’s] hard and easy at the same time. Social media is taking over, and TV is slowly dying. Social media benefits us, this new generation. But there is also a disadvantage. Influencers are booking acting jobs, hired for their large followings. I’m not against influencers getting acting jobs, but let’s balance it out with the craft.

Safta winning actor Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane. (Steve Tanchel)

How has playing Tibi changed your life?

I was on Scandal! for about six years. It became home and opened many doors — God also contributed. After Scandal! I got more jobs, and I begged for two international films [Safari Detective, Bird Boy]. That will forever be home, even though the show is ending this month.

How did you get into acting?

My mother and brother were the actors in the family. My brother is now into soccer and doesn’t do it anymore. He used to do commercials. We were in the same school, and when he went to auditions, I would cry and join him. So, they would allow me to audition. I accidentally landed a first gig after they mixed us up because our names are similar. They tried to sign me with an agency afterwards, but I was told I don’t have an “acting face”.

That was my first rejection. Then there was a Facebook post about the Scandal! gig. My sister pressured my mother to take my brother and me because we thought it might be a scam. We both got callbacks, and I ended up getting the role.

Safta winning actor Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane. (Steve Tanchel)

What is the biggest misconception about you?

Google got my birthday wrong. I’m still 16; I only turn 17 on August 23.

What kind of career do you want to have?

I might stay in the industry for a while. If it goes well, that’s great. But I want to get a pilot license after high school [he’s in grade 11].

What would you like yourself, reading this story in 10 years, to know about this moment?

What I want 26-year-old Litlhonolofatso to know is that I’m proud to be myself. I’m proud of my circle because I keep it close. I can’t believe I’ve gotten this far in my career. I’m here, I made it, and I’m proud. Hopefully, that 26-year-old Litlhonolofatso makes the 16-year-old me very proud.