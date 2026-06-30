New Keed on the block: K.Keed leads local rap’s next generation

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At 24, Gugulethu-born rapper K.Keed, real name Mihali Konyana, leads the frontlines of SA hip-hop with township swag and a genre-bending sound that’s impossible to ignore.

How does it feel to be part of the Class of 2026?

It feels phenomenal. I feel privileged and blessed to be young and able to make an impact, to chase my dreams and see them come true. There is also a sense of responsibility, and that this thing is bigger than me, and that I’m doing it for the other people who would love to be in this position. I’m currently the chosen one and feel it’s my obligation to make sure I leave a positive impact and inspire others to do the same.

What has been the biggest career highlight?

I should have been confident in myself sooner, trusted the process, and not been afraid to fail. That’s one of the things I learned the hard way, but I’m grateful for everything that happened and would not have had it any other way. The highlight was performing at Rocking The Daisies in 2022. The Daisies is one of the biggest festivals, so when we got the email, I lost my mind. It was incredible performing my music for a crowd who might not even know me.

After the breakout success of Umgaranto 1 in 2023, tell us about Umgaranto 2, the sequel project created alongside creative collaborator Orish?

Umgaranto loosely translates to “advertisements” in isiXhosa, and for the concept, we drew inspiration from old South African TV adverts, the culture, and childhood memories, like watching SABC 1 shows, especially the music shows. I was also inspired by the township of Gugulethu: the project is heavily Gugs-coded, from the music and swag to the styling. We also have cool local artists from Cape Town featuring; the sound is so cool, and we’re making Xhosa sound good.

Rap star K.Keed (Steve Tanchel)

Which track best captures who you are as an artist?

The song called Pinnacle is the intro to my project Alter-Ego. I talk about where I want to be, which is here right now. I talk about craving and desiring to be the best and bend the game to my will. Being and staying on top of my game, being consistent, having confidence in anything I do, and trusting my gut.

For those discovering your music for the first time, how would you describe your sound?

Oh, man, the thing is, I’m all over the place, and I love it that way. My music will boost your self-esteem and make you feel alive. I talk about my experiences in my music, so its personal and intentional too.

What are today’s young artists doing differently that’s shifting the culture and changing the game?

Young artists are no longer waiting for any validation. Artists have a lot of gumption to do what they want to do, regardless of whether they have backing from any OG or anyone in the game. You’re going to do it because you believe in yourself, and with the freedom we have today, we can experiment. I’ll start recording on my phone, and I’ll promote it on TikTok, tapping my homie with a camera to take videos and another friend with a mic.

Rap star K.Keed (Steve Tanchel)

What gives you hope about the youth?

We’re bringing back passion. I love passionate people because I’m a passionate person too. I believe that with anything you do, even if it’s waking up and or cutting grass, just be passionate about it. Passion gives me hope and keeps me alive. The kids of today are bringing passion back, not just in music. I see it, you know, in various artistic forms and creations, which is cool and empowering. It’s pure and intentional, and when you do that, people will feel and receive it.