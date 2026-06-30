WATCH | Standing my ground has been the proudest decision of my career - Rami Chuene

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Rami Chuene’s latest TV role is far away from the villainous and anti-hero characters that have made her one of Mzansi’s most celebrated actors.

In the new e.tv daily drama, The Four of Us, she plays Vera, a fiercely independent entrepreneur whose greatest strength isn’t manipulation or revenge but compassion. Chuene speaks to Sowetan about her TV turn.

Who is Vera?

Vera is a businesswoman. She lives in Diepsloot with her husband, Papi Khomo (Dumisani Dlamini), who is the uncle of the four siblings at the centre of the story. She’s built a life for herself through hard work. She owns a butchery, a nail bar, a hair salon, and even a busy tavern-style business. She’s always thinking about the next business opportunity, and she’s always finding legitimate ways to make money, unlike her husband sometimes. She’s confident, stylish, and takes herself seriously.

She’s different from the antagonists you’ve played before. Is that so?

Absolutely. People might expect similarities with some of the previous characters I’ve played,but Vera couldn’t be more different. She’s feminine, nurturing and deeply family-orientated. She loves her husband, adores her children, and she’s constantly trying to bring people together. She’s a peacekeeper. Everybody depends on her because she’s a problem solver. That’s refreshing because so many people associate me with women who are calculating or malicious.

Rami Chuene in The Four of Us (supplied)

What was it like to act alongside such an established cast?

I felt like I walked into a candy store and somebody told me I could eat as much as I wanted. Every sweet is delicious. That’s exactly what this cast feels like. There are moments when I genuinely can’t believe I’m working with these people. Then they’ll say the same thing about me, and I laugh because I’m just as excited to work with them. This was my first time working closely with some of them, and we had so much fun. More importantly, there was respect. Everybody arrived prepared.

What has been your proudest career moment?

Standing my ground. Whether it worked for me or against me, I’ve never been afraid to stand by what I believe is right. When people decide to work with me, they already know the type of person they’re working with. Now, that doesn’t mean everybody has to fight battles the same way. Some actors speak publicly, others fight quietly. I respect all of that because we can’t all approach things the same way. But I’ve never been afraid to walk away because I stood by my principles. Sometimes it costs you, sometimes it works in your favour.

Rami Chuene in The Four of Us (supplied)

At 51, has aging changed your perspective on life?

Completely. Once you hit 50, everything becomes beautiful. I’ve always been grateful for life, but now I notice everything more deeply - the good things, the difficult things. I don’t immediately ask, “Why me?” I understand that life happens to everyone. The important thing is how you receive those experiences and how you respond to them. That’s where the growth is.

Many people compliment you on how youthful you look. How do you respond to that?

[Laughs]. I appreciate it every single time. I make an effort to take care of myself but beyond that, I believe it’s grace. It’s God’s grace that allows you to grow older while still embracing life with joy. As you mature, you stop sweating the small stuff. If you can’t change something, you let it go. If you can change it, then you do something about it. Life becomes much lighter that way.