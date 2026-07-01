“We are each other’s peace” says rising singer Nandi Ndathane on finding love with Emtee

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Rising star Nandi Ndathane speaks out about finding love with rapper Emtee, her six-year music journey and the influence of her late father, maskandi artist Shaluza Max Mntambo.

The 25-year-old from Diepkloof, Soweto, exclusively opens up to Sowetan about how a creative collaboration turned into romance.

How did you meet Emtee?

We met through music. I was in the studio [two months ago] working on a project, and one of the songs needed Emtee to feature. My manager reached out to him, pitched the record, and he immediately showed interest in being part of the project. When we were meant to record, we had technical issues. I remember thinking, “Oh my God, this is Emtee. He is a busy person. What if this doesn’t happen?” But he made time to come back.

Rising singer Nandi Nathane. (Supplied)

When did you realise your love connection?

Our main connection was rooted in music and creativity. As we spent more time together, I started seeing the person behind everything people see publicly.

I saw his gentle side and the kind-hearted person he truly is. It wasn’t something that happened overnight. Before we became a couple, we became close friends. Through that friendship, I realised that we share the same values, and that’s where things started growing

Before we became a couple, we became close friends. — Nandi Ndathane

Who is Nandi Ndathane?

From a young age, I was involved in musical activities from primary school through to high school. I’m a fun-loving person. My childhood was very interesting because it felt like I lived in the suburbs but also lived in the hood at the same time. I grew up in a quiet environment and a loving household.

I was raised by my grandmother, who is an amazing woman. I also had an interesting side growing up through my relationship with my dad because of his role in the music industry. I was always with him; I was his handbag. Through him, I got to experience studio life and see the world of music.

How did your late father Shaluza Max Mntambo influence you?

The dedication and love he showed while doing what he was born to do inspired me. My dad had his own life with his wife and children, but music was his first love. The passion he had for music made me realise that this was something I wanted to do too.

He passed away in early 2014, but before that, he knew this was what I wanted to pursue. He gave me his blessing a long time ago, and I believe wherever he is, he is proud of me and continues to guide me spiritually. Over the years, I’ve realised that I am the female version of my dad.

How has your music journey been?

I started working in music when I was young. When I was 13 years old, I performed in theatre productions at the Market Theatre. It was a Broadway-style production, and I was the angelic voice in the show. That experience showed me that music was something I wanted to pursue. Professionally, I started releasing music in 2020 when I recorded my first record with Sinandi Records under the Jaivani stable.

How has your sound evolved?

I started with amapiano because I was still learning who I was. But something didn’t feel right. My voice is naturally very deep and full, and I felt I needed a sound that allowed me to express that.

That’s when I started exploring Afro-pop, R&B and different African sounds. But I haven’t fully found my sound. I’m still discovering who I am as an artist.

Nandi and Emtee. (Supplied)

What’s next?

I’m excited for people to hear this new journey I’m stepping into because I’m making incredible music. I want my music to make an impact. I want to heal hearts.