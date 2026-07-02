WATCH | The industry has seasons - Sicelo Buthelezi on his TV return

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Former Gomora star Sicelo Buthelezi says two years without TV work taught him patience and gave him room for personal growth.

Buthelezi returns in a new daily drama, The Four of Us, as Kopano, a role he believes he was able to approach with greater depth because of the Sepedi he learned while working on Skeem Saam.

How does it feel to return to TV?

It feels great to be back, and fortunately during that time, I had personal things that I needed to deal with. There was also growth that needed to happen within me. Sometimes people look at being away from screens and think, “You’re unemployed,” but I looked at it differently. I saw it as a blessing because I had time to deal with things people couldn’t see. I learned that this industry has seasons. Sometimes you have to accept that maybe this is not your season.

What challenges did you experience while trying to get back?

As a performer, you’re always auditioning. The acting industry is seasonal, so you have to understand that there will be moments where things are moving and moments where you have to wait. What kept me motivated was staying creative. I also do music, and my music has been doing well. I recently released an EP with a friend, and that kept me connected to the creative space. Acting comes first, but I love art in general.

What lessons have you learned being an actor?

Patience. I’ve learned that your time will always come. You have to focus on your own journey and not compare yourself to what other people are doing.

People say “trust the process” a lot, but you only truly understand it when you experience it. For me, trusting the process means understanding that every season has a purpose.

How did Skeem Saam prepare you for The Four of Us?

I come from Tembisa, where there’s a mixture of cultures, especially a strong Pedi presence. I knew some Sepedi, but Skeem Saam elevated that because it is a predominantly Sepedi production. You learn that there are different ways people speak the language depending on where they come from. Those details become important when you’re building a character.

TV star Sicelo Buthelezi. (Supplied)

Who is the character Kopano?

Kopano doesn’t consider himself a mama’s boy, but because of his relationship with his mother, people might see him that way. From what we’ve filmed, he is someone who holds his own. He’s intelligent, thoughtful, and righteous in the way he approaches life. He comes from a healthy environment, especially because of how his mother raised him. But then his relationship with his father creates conflict. When he starts questioning some of his father’s choices, that’s when things become complicated within the family.

What do you enjoy doing when you’re not working?

I enjoy spending time with myself. It gives me time to think about my future and plans. I also enjoy watching films, learning about acting techniques, and studying performances because I’m always trying to improve. Fatherhood has also been an important part of my life. It has helped me grow not only as a performer but also as a person.

What’s next?

One of my dreams was to act alongside Sindi Dlathu and Sdumo Mtshali, and that dream came true, which showed me that you should always dream big. Now I would love to work alongside international actors such as Will Smith, Viola Davis, and Denzel Washington.