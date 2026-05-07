Kabza De Small and Maphorisa explore day two of ‘Scorpion Kings Live’ due to huge demand

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With over 50,000 tickets already sold for Scorpion Kings Live: A Family Affair on September 19 at FNB Stadium, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa are exploring the possibilities of adding a second day. The duo spoke to Sowetan about staging the mammoth concert experience.

How will this concert at FNB Stadium differ from last year’s at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria?

Kabza: Almost sold out. We’re bringing everyone in — more artists, more moments, more connection. It’s not just a show anymore; it’s a full experience.

Maphorisa: This one is bigger in every way. Loftus was special; that was like proving the concept, showing people what amapiano live can be. But FNB, this is stadium-level, world stage.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small (Supplied)

How are you levelling up?

Maphorisa: Stage is bigger, production is crazier, sound is cleaner, sharper. We’re thinking global standards again. The set will be more musical, more storytelling. And yeah, special guests — you already know we don’t play.

What lessons did you learn from Loftus?

Maphorisa: We learnt a lot from Loftus. Crowd flow, timing, how fans move and how they experience the show. This time we’re more prepared, more structured, and our team is bigger. It’s about making it smoother, easier and more enjoyable for everyone. We’re thinking about the full journey now, not just what happens on stage.

When did you realise the Scorpion Kings Live event at FNB Stadium was on track to sell out?

Maphorisa: Just looking at the numbers from yesterday and today — that’s how we know this is different. We had 500,000 people queuing online to buy tickets. It shows where amapiano is right now. This is global.

Kabza: Over 50,000 tickets gone, queues going crazy — that’s not normal. This demand is on another level, even compared to other big shows.

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (Supplied)

What about the rumours that there will be a second day?

Maphorisa: Right now, it is still a conversation, but it’s a real one. We’re watching the demand closely. If everything goes the way it’s going now, we have to look at it properly.

Kabza: You can’t ignore the people. So yeah, there’s no official announcement yet, but behind the scenes we’re definitely thinking about what that could look like.

How does adding a second day change production demands?

Maphorisa: That’s where the planning comes in. You can’t just do two days and not prepare properly. It’s about structure, rotating things, making sure everyone is fresh and ready.

Kabza: As DJs who perform all over the world, we’ve gained some experience with this — so, the team is strong, the line-up is big, so we can balance it. At the end of the day, fans must get the same energy, no matter what day they come.

How do you protect genuine fans from scalpers?

Maphorisa: Yeah, we’re aware of that. It’s something we take seriously because we want real fans to be there. That’s also part of why we released more tickets — to give more people a fair chance. We’re working closely with the ticketing platforms to manage it properly and limit that kind of behaviour as much as possible.