Nozipho Phiri’s musical journey anchored in her love of God

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POSSIBLE PULL QUOTE = “I believe it’s impossible to navigate this life without God, and that’s the greatest lesson I want to pass on.” — Nozipho Phiri

Gospel star Nozipho Phiri says faith is not something she practises in seasons but a daily lifestyle that has shaped every step of her journey.

From singing in community groups in KwaZulu-Natal to becoming one of SA’s most recognisable worship voices, Phiri says her trajectory in gospel music has been anchored in purpose, perseverance and unwavering trust in God. Phiri reflects on her music journey and the message of her latest singles Uyalalela and Wangethula as well as nurturing the next generation of worship leaders.

Sowetan: How would you describe your journey?

Phiri: It’s been an up-and-down journey. There have been beautiful moments and difficult moments, but overall it’s been a wonderful and fulfilling experience. I’ve learnt so much, not only from working with established gospel platforms but also from serving as a backing vocalist alongside different artists. Every season has shaped me into the person and minister I am today.

Sowetan: Who is Nozipho Phiri away from the stage?

Phiri: I’m a Jesus girl. I accepted Jesus Christ as my personal saviour when I was 17, and that was the best decision I’ve ever made. Outside of music, I’m a graduate. I studied psychology and sociology and also completed my PGCE [postgraduate certificate in education], so I can teach as well. I’m very family orientated. I’m the breadwinner at home, a sister, a friend and someone who genuinely loves people.

Sowetan: How did accepting Christ at 17 shape you?

Phiri: It shows that God can take someone from a township background and shape them into the woman I am today. When I think about my upbringing and some of the experiences I’ve faced, I know I wouldn’t be where I am if God hadn’t guided me every step of the way. My faith gave me confidence because there were times when I genuinely didn’t think I would make it this far. Psychology often says we’re shaped by our backgrounds, but while I understand that perspective, I also believe life is about choices. We don’t choose where we come from, but we can choose what kind of life we want to build despite our circumstances.

Gospel singer Nozipho Phiri. (Supplied)

Sowetan: Your latest singles, Uyalalela and Wangethula, carry powerful messages of hope. What inspired them?

Phiri: Uyalalela is about the fact that God hears and answers our prayers. Sometimes we feel as though God isn’t listening, but as Christians we know He always hears us. His timing may not always be our timing, but it is always perfect. Wangethula reminds people to cast their burdens on God because He carries them for us. The message behind both songs is simple: God is always present and we are never alone.

Gospel singer Nozipho Phiri. (Supplied)

Sowetan: Why is mentoring young worship leaders important to you?

Phiri: I come from a township where many gifted young people lose hope because they don’t always believe opportunities exist. When I came to Johannesburg, my talent needed nurturing, and experienced people took the time to teach and guide me. Now I want to do the same for others. Music isn’t only about having a beautiful voice. It’s also about character, discipline and understanding that ministry is about God, not ourselves. More than introducing young people to music, I want to introduce them to the Father who changed my life. I believe it’s impossible to navigate this life without God, and that’s the greatest lesson I want to pass on.