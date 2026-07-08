How Thandiswa Mazwai, Simphiwe Dana helped shape Lia Butler’s sound

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Rising musician Lia Butler says her artistic identity is entrenched in the influence of music legends Thandiswa Mazwai and Simphiwe Dana, whose unflinching individuality and cultural pride helped shape her sound.

Sowetan gets to know the artist, real name Nombulelo Mzobe.

Sowetan: How do you describe your sound, dubbed “Neo-Zulu”?

Lia Butler: It’s my way of defining what I do because it never fits into one box. People hear neo-soul in it, but it’s also very rooted in Zulu identity, storytelling, and SA soundscapes. It’s a blend of everything I grew up listening to and everything I am trying to become. Neo-Zulu is basically my interpretation of where heritage meets modern expression.

Sowetan: Who has influenced you musically?

Butler: Thandiswa Mazwai and Simphiwe Dana. They are the blueprint. The way they carry their identity, sound, and present themselves ... it all feels intentional and rooted. They didn’t dilute who they are to be accepted. When I discovered them, something clicked for me. It felt like permission to stop trying to fit into existing categories and lean into who I am. They taught me that you can be deeply South African and deeply cultural and still be experimental and global.

Singer-songwriter Lia Butler. (Supplied)

Sowetan: How did growing up shape your sound outside of those influences?

Butler: I grew up in a township where music was everywhere. You’d hear different genres from different houses at the same time — soul, R&B, gospel, and local classics.

At home, there was also a rule where everyone got an hour to play whatever music they wanted. That exposed me to so much − from South African legends to international artists. But even in all of that, the sound that stayed with me was always the soulful, storytelling type of music.

Sowetan: How has your life changed with fame?

Butler: I’m still getting used to the fact that I’m famous. I could be doing my normal life things, and a person would walk up to me, recognise who I am, and talk about how my music changed their lives. I’m just writing and recording music, but to have them receive it in that way is validating.

They say, “Your music actually helped me through a breakup or through losing someone,” which is indescribable. It wasn’t like that six years ago. Now I get to receive this respect in a way that feels earned because I worked for it. It’s amazing that people know my face and voice and what I’m doing.

Singer-songwriter Lia Butler. (Supplied)

Sowetan: How do you balance influence and originality?

Butler: I don’t want to copy what inspired me. I want to understand it deeply enough to translate it into something that feels like me. Thandiswa and Simphiwe showed me that authenticity is the actual art form. Everything else can change, but if you’re honest in your expression, it carries. So I try to stay in that space, influenced but not defined by anyone else.

Sowetan: What do you hope your career becomes?

Butler: I want longevity. I want to create music that lasts and means something beyond trends. I dream big… awards, global stages, collaborations – but more than anything, I want to be an artist who stays true to herself the way Thandiswa Mazwai and Simphiwe Dana have. They’ve shown me that legacy comes from authenticity. That’s what I’m building towards.

Sowetan