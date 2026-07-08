Netflix and e.tv ink landmark content deal anchored by ‘The Four of Us’

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The cast of The Four of Us

New daily drama The Four of Us being simulcast on e.tv and Netflix marks the beginning of a game-changing licensing pact between the local free-to-air broadcaster and global streaming giant.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday morning, the content and entertainment platforms confirmed that they have inked a landmark deal, and The Four of Us is the first title under the agreement.

Starring Sindi Dlathu, Sdumo Mtshali, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Dumisani Dlamini, Rami Chuene, Hope Mbhele and Kealeboga Masango, the telenovela helmed by Tshedza Pictures premiered on e.tv on June 29 and was available on Netflix the next day.

The cast of 'The Four of Us' on set. The new drama is simulcast on e.tv and Netflix in a landmark content partnership. Picture: (Supplied)

“This is an important milestone for eMedia as we continue to evolve our content strategy and meet audiences wherever they choose to watch,” said Marlon Davids, chief content officer at eMedia.

“Working with Netflix enables us to take our content further while continuing to deliver strong local entertainment to the free-to-air audiences at the centre of what we do.”

Under the collaboration, select e.tv original shows will be available to Netflix audiences across Africa.

The cast of 'The Four of Us' on set. The new daily drama debuts on e.tv and Netflix, marking a groundbreaking partnership. Picture: (Supplied)

“This licensing agreement with eMedia marks an exciting new chapter in our commitment to bringing the best of South African storytelling to our members,” said Ben Amadasun, VP of content for Middle East & Africa at Netflix.

“As we celebrate 10 years in Mzansi, we believe that e.tv creative ambition and Netflix’s passion for African stories can open a new era for South African content — one that resonates across the continent and beyond for generations to come.”

Sowetan