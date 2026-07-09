‘People can love you today and move on tomorrow’ — Umzulu Phaqa

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Umzulu Phaqa isn’t buying into the hype of becoming a viral sensation. The independent musician, real name Sphiwe Moya, had a first taste of success after Mam’gobhozi exploded online in 2025. But she tells Sowetan that internet fame means little if it isn’t backed by ownership and hard work.

Sowetan: People know you through Mam’gobhozi. How did your journey start?

Umzulu Phaqa: Before everything happened, I stepped away from music for almost two years because I had gone through a lot in the industry. I found myself in situations where I trusted the wrong people because I didn’t fully understand the business yet, and things became complicated. I needed time to sit down, regroup and figure out what kind of career I wanted to build. When I came back in 2025, I made a decision that I was going to take independence seriously. I didn’t have industry connections. I didn’t have a big budget. The song wasn’t even mixed or mastered properly...that became the beginning of everything.

Sowetan: Why is going viral not the end goal?

Umzulu Phaqa: Because virality doesn’t change your life on its own. It brings attention to your work, which is beautiful because more people discover your music, but once the excitement dies down, the work is still waiting for you. People can love you today and move on tomorrow. That’s why my team and I never celebrated the viral moment as if we’d made it. We celebrated the fact that it gave us momentum. For us, the question wasn’t, “How do we go viral again?” It was, “How do we stay consistent?” That’s what builds a real career.

Sowetan: What’s the biggest career lesson you’ve learnt?

Umzulu Phaqa: Stop waiting. If something matters to you, find a way to make it happen. Not everyone starts with industry connections or money, but that shouldn’t stop you from creating. Be fearless. Don’t overthink every little detail because sometimes the things you’re stressing about aren’t even noticeable to listeners. Just make the music.

Sowetan: Away from music, what does your life look like?

Umzulu Phaqa: My biggest hobby is spending time with my boyfriend. People think musicians are constantly living glamorous lives, but we’re regular people. We watch series, do laundry, cook, help each other with creative projects and spend time together. He’s also an artist, so we’re always bouncing ideas off each other. I recently designed the cover artwork for one of his upcoming projects, so creativity is always part of our relationship.

Sowetan: What have you learnt about love?

Umzulu Phaqa: I’ve learnt not to let the internet define what love should look like. Our generation is constantly told to leave people at the first sign of difficulty. I’m not talking about staying in unhealthy situations, but people are imperfect. They have flaws, traumas and different ways of seeing the world. Love requires patience. The same applies to friendships. Sometimes we label people as toxic too quickly instead of trying to understand where they’re coming from. I’ve learnt that empathy is as important as communication.

Sowetan: You recently collaborated with Misfit on And The Grammy Goes To. How did that happen?

Umzulu Phaqa: He uploaded an open verse over Mam’gobhozi, and I was blown away. I checked out more of his music and realised how talented he was, so I invited him to my house while I was in KwaZulu-Natal. He stayed the weekend, and we made the project together. It ended up changing both of our lives. Watching doors open for him afterwards has been one of my favourite parts of the experience because there are so many talented young creatives who need one opportunity.

I can’t wait for people to experience the new music live. — Umzulu Phaqa

Sowetan: What’s next?

Umzulu Phaqa: It’s an exciting season. Unlimited Budget is already out, and on July 24 I’ll be releasing my new album. I’m also preparing for a tour, which I’m really excited about because I love connecting with people in real life. I’ll also be performing at the Rose Fest on August 9, and I can’t wait for people to experience the new music live.