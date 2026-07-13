Mpilo Mseleku gives viewers a peek into season four of ‘Izingane zeS’thembu’

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The children of Uthando neS’thembu polygamist Musa Mseleku are returning for season four of their reality TV show Izingane zeS’thembu.

Starting on August 20 on Mzansi Magic, the show will air at 8pm twice a week, on Wednesday and Thursday, with Mpumelelo, Sne, Lwandle, Abongwe, Mnini, Owami, Mawande, Thando and Mpiloenhle “Mpilo” Mseleku.

Mpilo shares with Sowetan what to expect:

What made you say yes to returning for another season?

I felt I still had a story to tell. Every season reflects a different chapter of my life and this one captures a version of me that viewers haven’t seen before. I wanted to be honest about where I am emotionally and let people see my growth beyond what they may have assumed about me.

How have you evolved since you first appeared on the show?

I’ve grown a lot emotionally. I’ve become more comfortable with expressing how I feel instead of keeping everything bottled up. Within my family, I’ve also learned that my voice matters and it’s OK to stand firm in what I feel while still loving and respecting the people around me.

What was your experience of filming this new season?

Very different. This season was much more emotional because I allowed myself to be vulnerable. In the past, I think people mostly saw the surface, but this time, they get to see the pain I’d been carrying and how I navigate it. It felt more real because I wasn’t hiding behind a brave face.

Mpilo Mseleku. (Supplied)

What can viewers expect?

Viewers can expect honesty. They’ll see me navigating difficult emotions, learning more about myself, leaning on the people I love, and finding strength through it all.

What’s been the biggest challenge of having your life documented on reality TV?

The hardest part is knowing that people only see small pieces of your life, but they often form complete opinions about who you are. It can be difficult because there is always so much more happening behind the scenes than what makes it onto the screen.

How do you navigate people’s opinions?

I’ve learned that not every opinion deserves my attention. People will always have something to say, whether it’s positive or negative. As long as I know my truth and the people close to me know who I am, I try not to let outside opinions define me.

How would you describe your mindset as you head into season four?

I’m entering this season with a mindset of growth and healing. I’m choosing honesty over everything and I’m giving myself permission to be seen. I think that’s one of the bravest things anyone can do.

Why should people watch?

People should watch because this season is the “realest”. It’s not just about the drama; it’s about growth, family, friendships, resilience and seeing different sides of the people you’ve come to know over the years. I think viewers will laugh with us, cry with us and hopefully take something meaningful from the journey.

Sowetan