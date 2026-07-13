‘Our acting industry is on the brink of becoming a global storytelling powerhouse’- Lebo Mashile

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lebo Mashile says landing a role in the American psychological thriller Strung opposite Chloe Bailey, Lynn Whitfield, and Lucien Laviscount shows that South African creatives belong on the global stage.

The poet, author and actor reflects on filming in Cape Town, embracing her character Femina Rethabile Sithole (aka Femi) and why Mzansi is on the brink of becoming a global storytelling powerhouse.

How did you land the role?

I auditioned towards the end of 2024, got a callback shortly afterwards and was officially cast at the beginning of 2025. When I got the news, I was over the moon because our industry has taken such a beating over the past few years, especially TV and film. Like every actor, I audition for far more jobs than I book. Rejection is part of the profession, so when something like this comes along, especially an international production, it feels incredibly affirming. It reminded me that the work I’ve been putting in over the years is paying off.

What was the filming like?

We filmed in Cape Town for over three months, and I was based there for under two months. It turned into a beautiful family experience because I took my children with, so they got to experience living in another city while I was working. My kids genuinely thought Cape Town was overseas. There’s something about the city that makes it feel like you’ve travelled much further than you actually have.

Actress, author, poet and presenter Lebo Mashile opens up about landing a role in Strung. (Supplied)

What was it like working with an international cast?

They were professional, generous and genuinely curious about SA. There wasn’t any sense of hierarchy or ego. I spent quite a bit of time with Chloe Bailey and Lucien Laviscount on set; we had many conversations about SA, our culture and the different realities of living here.

Meeting Lynn was another career highlight. I’ve admired her work for years, so when I read the script and later found out she had been cast, I was beyond thrilled.

What made you most proud?

Seeing SA operating at such a high level. Apart from a handful of American department heads, almost the entire crew was South African — from the camera department and make-up artists to the grips, production teams and set crews. They were phenomenal. They made me feel completely supported and treated me like I belonged on that set just as much as anyone else.

It reminded me that SA doesn’t simply attract international productions because it’s affordable. People come here because our crews are among the best in the world.

Actress, author, poet and presenter Lebo Mashile opens up about landing a role in Strung. (Supplied)

Tell us about your character, Femi.

Femi became my love letter to the no-nonsense domestic workers so many South Africans know and love. She’s the woman who quietly keeps the household running, knows every secret, holds everything together and somehow still keeps moving. She’s hardworking, practical and focused.

Was she an easy character to step into?

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learnt through working with my acting coach is that the script is your bible. But there are always pieces of a character’s life that aren’t written on the page, and that’s where your work as an actor begins. You have to create the backstory, understand where they’ve come from, what drives them and what emotional experiences they’re carrying.

My biggest responsibility was making sure Femi felt rooted and authentic.

Actress, author, poet and presenter Lebo Mashile opens up about landing a role in Strung. (Supplied)

What are your hopes for SA’s creative industries?

I hope we finally embrace our place as global storytellers because I genuinely believe the recognition we’re receiving now is long overdue. SA has extraordinary storytellers, performers and technical talent, and we’ve proved repeatedly that we can compete on the world stage.

What I’d love to see next is more ownership. I want creatives to stop waiting for opportunities to arrive and instead create, produce and own their intellectual property.