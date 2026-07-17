‘Nyala O’ stars Motlatsi Mafatshe and Mapaseka Koetle unpack betrayal, marriage and second chances

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Love, betrayal, forgiveness and second chances take centre stage in the new telenovela Nyala O.

Actors Motlatsi Mafatshe and Mapaseka Koetle, playing Rhami and Kea, unpack to Sowetan what drew them to the new Mzansi Magic show set to premiere on July 20.

Whether it’s love, family or friendship, life constantly asks whether we’re willing to forgive, grow or start again. — Mapaseka Koetle

Sowetan: What attracted you to Nyala O?

Mafatshe: Nyala O is an amazing story about marriage and the complications people experience behind closed doors. We often celebrate weddings, but maintaining a marriage requires sacrifice, forgiveness and constant work. The show deals with what women and men go through in relationships, from infidelity and financial struggles to emotional neglect and intimacy. Rhami is a conflicted man carrying a massive secret that eventually shatters his wife’s world. He will be hated by many, although he believes he’s right.

Koetle: What drew me to Kea was how layered she is. On the surface she seems like someone who has everything under control, but beneath that she’s carrying fears, hopes and emotional wounds that many people will relate to. I love playing characters who feel human instead of perfect. I spent time understanding why Kea makes the choices she does instead of judging her.

Sowetan: How will the show’s themes of betrayal, marriage and second chances resonate with viewers?

Koetle: Second chances will resonate the most because everyone has wished they could do something differently at some point. Whether it’s love, family or friendship, life constantly asks whether we’re willing to forgive, grow or start again. Second chances aren’t only about forgiving other people; they’re also about giving yourself permission to become someone different.

Actor Motlatsi Mafatshe talks about his new role as Rhami on Nyala O. (SUPPLIED)

Sowetan: What was it like working with each other?

Mafatshe: I’d never acted alongside Mapaseka before, but it turned into one of the best creative partnerships I’ve had. We became comfortable with each other quickly. We challenged one another, corrected one another and made every scene stronger. We laughed a lot behind the scenes, but when it came to the work we trusted each other enough to be completely vulnerable. It felt like we were long-time friends.

Koetle: That trust made a huge difference. When actors feel safe enough to be emotionally vulnerable with each other, the scenes become much more honest. Audiences will feel that authenticity when they watch us. I had fun shooting alongside Motlatsi.

Sowetan: What were the biggest challenges while filming?

Mafatshe: Many of the issues we deal with are things we’ve experienced in our own lives. In many ways we found ourselves healing while filming because the stories were so triggering. You’d find yourself thinking, “I’ve done that before,” or, “I’ve experienced something similar.” It’s uncomfortable because you’re exposing your vulnerabilities, but that’s also where the healing comes from.

Koetle: The hardest scenes were the quiet ones where Kea had to stay composed even though she was breaking inside. Sometimes saying very little is much harder than having an emotional outburst. Those moments required a lot of restraint.

Actress Mapaseka Koetle. (Instagram/Mapaseka Koetle)

Sowetan: What do you hope audiences take away from the show?

Mafatshe: The show reminded me how important it is to be honest. We often stop being real with ourselves and those around us. I believe this series has the potential to start conversations that lead to healing because we’re putting our hearts on the table for everyone to see.

Koetle: I hope viewers realise relationships are rarely black and white. It’s easy to judge people from the outside, but every relationship has private struggles that no one else sees. I hope people see themselves in these characters and continue having conversations about love, forgiveness and communication long after each episode ends.

Motlatsi Mafatshe wins outstanding lead actor at the 7th Annual Royalty Soapie Awards at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria. (Veli Nhlapo )

Sowetan