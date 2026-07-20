Nthabiseng Kgosana on bonding with TV dad Dumisani Dlamini in ‘The Four of Us’

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Newcomer Nthabiseng Kgosana‘s role of Bassie in The Four of Us is more than the breakthrough she has always dreamed of. The talented actress opens up to Sowetan about finding an unexpected father figure in co-star Dumisani Dlamini (the estranged father of Doja Cat), her uncanny resemblance to on-screen mother Rami Chuene and more.

Sowetan: What is it like working with Dumisani Dlamini?

Kgosana: Working with Bab’Dumisani has been one of the biggest blessings of this production. He’s incredibly supportive and naturally funny. Sometimes that’s the hardest part because he’ll make me laugh while we’re filming and I have to stop myself from breaking character. He creates a relaxed atmosphere on set. I lost my father when I was 22. He had me when he was young, so we weren’t just father and daughter; we were close friends. When I lost him, I lost my friend. Working with Bab’Dumisani has touched something very personal in me. He’s so protective of me on set, and that fatherly care reminds me of what I lost.

Bab’Dumisani [is] so protective of me on set, and that fatherly care reminds me of what I lost.

Sowetan: You have an uncanny resemblance to Rami Chuene. What is it like working with her?

Kgosana: I had been seeing those comments on TikTok for a long time. People kept saying they’d love to see me work with Rami one day because they thought we looked alike. The first time I met her was at the show’s workshop. I wanted to tell her what everyone had been saying online, but before I even got the chance, she said she’d already heard about it. She told me she’d been wondering who this young woman was that everyone kept comparing her to. It was such a lovely moment because I’d wanted to meet her for so long, and hearing that she’d already heard about me was special.

Rising star Nthabiseng Kgosana. (Supplied)

Sowetan: How has the audience responded to The Four of Us?

Kgosana: It’s been a humbling experience. Every actor hopes that the work they do will resonate with people, so for audiences to embrace us the way they have has been rewarding. The love, messages and conversations people are having about Bassie remind me why I fell in love with acting. Before this role, I had reached a point where I had given up on acting. Now all of that love motivates me to keep working harder and becoming a better actress.

Rising star Nthabiseng Kgosana. (Supplied)

Sowetan: What has playing Bassie taught you?

Kgosana: Learning to trust myself. People see this confident young woman on television, but in real life I’m introverted. Bassie is the complete opposite of me. She’s loud, fearless, funny and unpredictable. The role reminded me that I’m capable of more than I sometimes believe, and that I can continue growing into a versatile actress.

Sowetan: How did your acting journey begin?

Kgosana: I studied for a BCom in accounting. I believed acting wasn’t necessarily the safest career because of what people say about the industry. But somehow, I realised I was a performer who had always been performing. Even when I was in crèche, teachers would choose me for stage plays and school performances.

TV star Nthabiseng Kgosana. (Supplied)

Sowetan: How did growing up in a township shape the actress you’ve become?

Kgosana: In ways I only understand now. Townships are vibrant places where you meet people from different cultures, hear different languages and experience so many different personalities. Without even knowing it, I was building a library of characters.

Sowetan: How are you handling fame?

Kgosana: I experience most of it on social media. Sometimes people recognise me when I’m out shopping, which is something I’m getting used to. It’s always been about storytelling instead of fame. The recognition is beautiful, and I’m grateful for it, but I see it as motivation to keep learning instead of pressure to become a celebrity.

Rising star Nthabiseng Kgosana. (Supplied)

Sowetan: Who is Nthabiseng Kgosana at home?

Kgosana: I enjoy running. I’m also a proud mother of two boys. Giving back is important to me because I understand what it means to come from an underprivileged background. I aim to help young people know that their background doesn’t determine where their life will end up.