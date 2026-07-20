WATCH | Former child star Psyfo reflects on ‘YoTV’, ‘Generations’ and Chris Brown

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YoTV star Psyfo is unmasked as the third celebrity on The Masked Singer SA

Former child star Sipho “Psyfo” Ngwenya rose to fame on YoTV before launching a music career with Don’t Be Scared and acting as Ajex in the daily drama Generations.

At the weekend, he made a surprise TV return when he become the third celebrity-reveal on season three of The Masked Singer SA. Fresh from being unmasked as Clock, he takes Sowetan for a trip down memory lane.

You fooled everyone. Did you expect it?

I was surprised. I thought maybe the voice would give me away because people have heard me for so many years, but nobody picked it up. Even when I watched the episode, I realised how clever the production team was. The way they frame the clues can change how you interpret them. That’s the magic of the show. It’s not just about the voice or the costume; it’s about creating a whole mystery around the person.

'YoTV' star 'Psyfo' is unmasked as the third celebrity on 'The Masked Singer SA'. Picture: (Supplied)

Your son was one reason for doing the show. Why was that important?

I’ve always wanted to create memories with and for my children. The timing of this was impeccable because I had also decided to take a break from working. I wanted some time to focus on family and reflect. When we went through a plethora of songs, I Like to Move It immediately stood out because my son loves Madagascar.

'Psyfo' appreciates the lessons learned during fatherhood. Picture: (Supplied)

You are a father of two. How is fatherhood?

Fatherhood is one of the greatest gifts anyone can receive. It has taught me patience. The beautiful thing is that every child is different. You think because you’ve already been through it once that you know everything, but then the second child comes and teaches you something new. My eldest son is turning four soon and my newborn is only a few weeks old. It’s been an incredible journey.

What has marriage taught you?

Marriage teaches you compromise. People are afraid of marriage because compromise can be difficult, but that’s also where the growth happens. You become part of someone else’s world, their family and journey. The most beautiful thing is having a safe space where you can be honest, communicate and grow together.

Marriage is all about compromise and growth, says 'Psyfo'. Picture: (Supplied)

What do you remember about being on YoTV?

Those were special times. I was a kid who loved entertaining people and I don’t think I fully understood the impact it had. Now, when people come up to me and tell me they grew up watching us, it’s emotional. For many people, those shows were a form of escapism. They came home after school, switched on the television and entered another world for a while. Being part of those memories is something I’m incredibly grateful for.

You also had an unforgettable moment acting with Chris Brown on Generations. How was that like?

It was an incredible experience. Chris Brown wasn’t yet the global superstar that people know today. He was obviously talented, but it didn’t feel as intimidating as it probably would have if it happened now. The experience was amazing because it also connected to my love for music. At the time I was producing and there was even an opportunity to create a remix of one of his songs. We recorded a song, but unfortunately it was never released.

When are you making a music comeback?

Music will always be part of me. I still run a record label and I’ve worked with many artists as a producer. I’m still figuring out what I want the next chapter to look like, but if music becomes part of that journey again, I’ll embrace it.

I have not turned my back on music, says 'Psyfo'. Picture: (Supplied)

You recently left MultiChoice after many years. What’s next?

I’ve spent so many years working and moving from one thing to the next. I wanted to create space to think about what I want for myself going forward. Sometimes you need that moment where you ask yourself: “What excites you? What challenges you? And what direction do you want to take?” The one thing people can expect is that I won’t remain the same. Tomorrow I could decide to explore something completely different, and that’s the exciting part of life. The only way you grow is by challenging yourself and being open to change.

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