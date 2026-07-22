Director Sandulela Asanda transforms SA queer cinema with ‘Black Burns Fast’

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Filmmaker Sandulela Asanda is shifting the narrative and paving the way for queer cinema with the release of their debut feature Black Burns Fast. The coming-of-age film arrives in cinemas on July 31 and Asanda speaks to Sowetan about helming the year’s most buzz-worthy local movie.

As a black queer filmmaker, how important is telling this story?

I find it more than important; I find it critical. Once upon a time, we didn’t see ourselves as black people in media and we didn’t see ourselves outside of specific frames. As a queer person, it’s important to see yourself and know that others like you have experienced similar things. Film, cinema and media were ways I travelled through imagination as a young person, and learnt to understand the world. It’s important to know that you have a presence in the world.

You’ve described Black Burns Fast as a love letter to your younger self. What does that mean?

I believe in being the change you want to see in the world. There is pressure in trying to make the kind of films I wish I’d seen growing up, because you want them to succeed, but I also feel it’s a calling. I know I’m not the only person who needs these stories. Many others need to see themselves reflected in this way to believe they can do more for themselves. It’s an honour and my guiding light, which is why the reception of the film feels so special. It reaffirms something I’ve known for a long time.

As a debut feature director, what message are you sending?

I hope it encourages people to think outside the box and embrace the different experiences SA has to offer. We are such a diverse country, [and] there are still so many stories and perspectives that haven’t been explored. The response to the film shows that queer experiences and the experiences of young South Africans are a deep source of storytelling that audiences are ready to receive.

Filmmaker Sandulela Asanda talks about Black queer representation in upcoming film Black Burns Fast. (Supplied)

The film has been well-received, from Berlin to London and beyond. Were you surprised?

Yes, initially I was surprised, but there are elements that naturally translates. The story is about being true to yourself, navigating who you are in the world and choosing to live joyfully. More than ever, we need stories of joy, hope and whimsy. I’ve learnt that the world is hungry for SA stories that show every part of what it means to be African – not only our history, but also our present and joys – because joy is universal.

What does authentic black queer representation looks?

It’s about being as specific as possible to your own lived experience, rather than relying only on research or other films. When you are honest about what you’ve experienced and what you’ve seen around you, you will naturally connect with others and find parallels in their experiences.

Is there a growing appetite for queer stories?

There is definitely a growing appetite for these stories. Younger people are pushing more and more to see stories outside of what we grew up with, and to see themselves and their friends reflected on the screen. SA has one of the strongest constitutions protecting people, and more people are demanding to see themselves represented. Now it’s about broadcasters and those who hold the power to recognise that demand.

Filmmaker Sandulela Asanda talks about Black queer representation in upcoming film Black Burns Fast. (Supplied)

Sowetan