Hlulani Ngobeni’s parents inspired him to find love on ‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’

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By Katelgo Molubi

The lifelong and unbreakable union of Hlulani Ngobeni’s parents is what inspired him to be part of season 3 of the hot reality TV show Married at First Sight Mzansi.

Ngobeni speaks to Sowetan about his journey so far, matching with Nompumelelo Sobopha, and what their marriage has been like so far.

Hlulani Ngobeni and Nompumelelo Sobopha. Picture: (suppli)

What made you sign up for the show?

I joined the show because I’ve always believed in marriage. To me, marriage is about love, commitment, and building a life together, and I felt ready for that kind of lifelong commitment. Growing up with parents who genuinely loved and supported each other inspired me, and I’ve always hoped to build that kind of marriage for myself.

What was it about the experiment that made you think, “This is for me”?

The entire process stood out for me, especially the intake, the psychometric and physical assessments, and the attention to detail from the experts and production team. I was impressed by how thoroughly they got to know each cast member before the show. It gave me confidence that this was something truly meant for me.

What was your first impression when you saw your wife at the altar?

She was absolutely gorgeous. I couldn’t help but think, “Wow, she’s so beautiful.” My heart and mind were racing. I couldn’t contain the excitement and joy I was feeling. Seeing my family applauding and supporting me made me feel safe, confident, and reassured that I had made the right decision.

How did you prepare yourself mentally before filming?

I didn’t have a specific plan for every obstacle that might come my way, but I knew one thing with confidence: I was ready to embrace the journey and face whatever challenges came with an open mind and heart.

Hlulani Ngobeni. Picture: (Supplied)

What do you hope viewers see from your journey?

I hope viewers will see my kindness, my genuine intentions, and the unwavering support my family has given me and my partner throughout this journey.

How did your family react to you being on the show?

My family have been incredibly supportive. At first, they were shocked because they never expected to see me on the show. But as everything has unfolded, they’ve embraced the journey and have been behind me every step of the way.

Have people started recognising you in public?

I’ve been recognised by people in public, and it has been an amazing experience. The love and support I’ve received from viewers has been overwhelming, and I’m truly grateful for it.

Sowetan