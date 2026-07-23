Kaylow continues with his triumphant rise

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Now that musician Kaylow has recovered from a near-fatal car crash, he is back in studio working on new music with Chymamusique and plans to take over the continent.

He opens up to Sowetan about his new chapter.

What have you been working on?

I went back into studio with Chymamusique. We did a song called eKhaya, which is an upcoming release, and I also have a song titled My African Woman because I believe African women are strong and mighty. I have also been working with a few producers.

What approach are you taking with your next chapter?

There is so much music being released that I feel the need to strengthen my authenticity. I still don’t see the need to follow anyone and I don’t want to be boxed in. I’ve had to remind myself that my injury and everything I’m going through should not affect the quality of what I give people. My mindset is about getting the best results possible out of everything I touch.

Tell us about My African Woman.

We’re living in a sensitive time, and there are many conversations happening around women, safety and the challenges we face as a society. With My African Woman, I wish I could protect all African women and make sure no harm ever comes to them.

House music guru Kaylow

How is your recovery journey going after your car accident in 2024?

It has been intense. I went from not being able to move at all and not knowing what was going to become of me to slowly learning how to do things again. There was a time when my nerves were damaged so badly that even someone touching my toe with a shirt felt like someone hitting me with a hammer.

That was the level of pain I was dealing with. I had to learn how to sit again. The first time they told me I had to sit for 15 minutes, and by the 10th minute I felt like I couldn’t continue. I remember thinking, ‘God, just take me.’ But I soldiered on. I went through physiotherapy, another operation and many different stages of recovery. Right now, I’m at a point where I just want the pain to stop so I can get back to training and focusing fully on music again.

What kept you going?

The love from people has been incredible. I started performing again about three months after the accident, and the support has been overwhelming. I’m so grateful to everyone who has prayed for me, sent messages, come to my shows and continued supporting me. I’m nothing without them.

Singer-songwriter Kaylow's new album's songs talk about different stages of love and relationships. (Instagram)

You and Chymamusique survived traumatic accidents. How does that connection influence your friendship and creativity?

I feel blessed and favoured. When I’m with other artists, especially Chymamusique, I feel like God has his hand over us. You realise that life is not guaranteed. You don’t know what tomorrow holds or whether you’ll wake up the next morning.

To go through something so serious and still come out able to speak, walk and continue doing what you love is something you can only feel grateful for.

What’s next?

I want Kaylow to go beyond the borders I’ve already reached. I want to become a global brand and continue releasing more music. I also want to tour Africa and the world.

Africa is especially important to me because I want to experience the different cultures, food, people and sounds across the continent.

Sowetan