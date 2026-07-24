‘Mapitsi’ opens up about kidnapping storyline

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Skeem Saam actor Mogau Motlhatswi has opened up about carrying the emotional weight of Mapitsi’s kidnapping storyline that has viewers of the soapie on the edge of their seats.

Motlhatswi opens up to Sowetan about the overwhelming response from the audience, how she navigated filming those emotional scenes and more.

Sowetan: What was your reaction when you found out about the storyline?

Mogau Motlhatswi: I was excited because it’s not often an actor gets the opportunity to tell such an intense and emotional story. At the same time, I knew it came with huge responsibility. I wanted to do justice to the character and to everyone who has experienced trauma in real life. It was challenging, but also one of the most rewarding storylines I’ve been part of.

Skeem Saam star Mogau Motlhatswi as Mapitsi opens up about tackling kidnapping storyline. (Supplied)

Sowetan: How have you handled viewers’ reactions to all the twists?

Motlhatswi: The reactions have been incredible. One minute they’re convinced Tbose (Hungani Ndlovu) is guilty; the next they’re shocked by another twist. That’s the beauty of good storytelling; it keeps viewers invested, but it’s also amazing how everyone was blindsided and didn’t see it coming.

Sowetan: How did you approach Mapitsi’s fear, trauma and resilience throughout?

Motlhatswi: I spent a lot of time thinking about what someone in that situation would be feeling from one moment to the next. I focused on making her reactions honest and believable instead of trying to make them dramatic. I also trusted the writing and leaned on my fellow actors because those performances help you stay present in the moment.

Sowetan: Did it affect your mental health after wrapping?

Motlhatswi: Some scenes were definitely emotionally demanding. When you’re fully invested in a character, it’s impossible not to feel some of what they’re going through. Thankfully, I always remind myself that once the director calls “cut”, I get to leave Mapitsi’s world behind.

Skeem Saam star Mogau Motlhatswi as Mapitsi opens up about tackling kidnapping storyline. (Supplied)

Sowetan: What’s next for Mapitsi?

Motlhatswi: An experience like this changes everyone involved. Mapitsi won’t simply go back to life as if nothing happened. It forces her to see herself, her relationships and the people around her differently.

Sowetan: What do you hope viewers take away from this storyline?

Motlhatswi: I hope viewers walk away with empathy. We never know what someone else is going through or the emotional scars they carry. I also hope the story encourages conversations about trauma, healing and supporting survivors.

Skeem Saam star Mogau Motlhatswi as Mapitsi opens up about tackling kidnapping storyline. (Supplied)

Skeem Saam star Mogau Motlhatswi as Mapitsi opens up about tackling kidnapping storyline. (Supplied)

Sowetan