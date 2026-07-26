WATCH | Liquideep relives surreal moment of Tyla’s revival of classic ‘Fairytale’

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When the Liquideep duo Jonathan “Ziyon” Hamilton and Thabo “Ryzor” Shokgolo were initially contacted about Grammy Award winner Tyla remaking their classic hit Fairytale, they thought it was a scam.

The house duo speak to Sowetan about working with the Chanel hitmaker, keeping it secret and their reunion.

What was your reaction when you found out about the Tyla remake?

Ziyon: We thought it wasn’t real. I received a WhatsApp message from someone saying they were Tyla’s manager and wanted to speak to us about something she wanted to do. I ignored it because I thought it couldn’t possibly be true. A few days later I received another message from a different number but from the same manager, who explained that Tyla wanted to re-record one of our songs. However, before doing so, she wanted to meet us in person to ask for our blessing. That’s when it started sinking in.

How was the recording process with Tyla?

Ziyon: It felt surreal. We were sent GPS co-ordinates instead of an address, so we weren’t even sure if we were driving to the right place. There are scams these days, so naturally we were nervous. Eventually we arrived at a secluded recording camp where Tyla and her team had converted several chalets into studios. We were then told she’d like to meet us — it was about 2am. She told us Fairytale had been part of her childhood, and it was always played in her home growing up. My head was exploding because I kept thinking, “This can’t be happening,” but I also thought, “We can’t let imposter syndrome take over. We’re here because we’re supposed to be here.” An hour later, about 3am, we went into the studio and recorded together.

Liquideep makes a return. Picture: (X)

When did you hear the finalised version?

Ryzor: Not until Portugal on July 4. Her team didn’t want to send us the song because they were worried about leaks, so we simply had to trust the process. The first time we heard it was at her private listening session she held two weeks ago, and when it played, everybody immediately lost their minds. What’s interesting is that she stayed very close to the original while making it her own, and we couldn’t be happier with how she honoured the song.

What does it mean to have Tyla introduce your music to a new generation?

Ziyon: It confirms what we’ve already been seeing at our live shows. When we reunited, we expected to mostly see people from our generation, but younger fans have been bringing their parents along.

Ryzor: Families are sharing these songs together. What Tyla told us about growing up with our music is exactly what we’ve been hearing from younger audiences. It affirmed that our music continues to connect generations, and that’s what we’ve always wanted.

How have fans received you since your reunion last October?

Ziyon: It’s been incredible. The response has been consistent everywhere we’ve travelled, whether in South Africa or elsewhere on the continent. After being away for 11 years, to come back and still receive this sort of love has been a privilege. It’s also shown us that people don’t only remember the songs; they’ve attached memories and life experiences.

Ziyon and Ryzor talk about the reunion of Liquideep. Picture: (Supplied.)

Why has Liquideep’s music stood the test of time?

Ryzor: Music becomes timeless because of what people do with it. People have attached weddings, relationships, friendships and different moments in their lives to these songs. As artists, our job is simply to create the music and release it into the world. The audience decides whether it becomes a classic. We’re honoured that our songs continue to mean something to people all these years later.

Take us through your new music

Ziyon: For the Night is the first single from an EP we’ll release in September. The song came together after I’d experienced a creative block for nearly three years, so in many ways it feels like everything is being restored. It’s inspired by performing live and watching people come together through music. It’s about unity and allowing rhythm to connect people, which has always been at the heart of Liquideep.

Sowetan