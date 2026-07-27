‘Masked Singer SA’ awakened a new TV dream in traveller Popi Sibiya

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Travel content creator Popi Sibiya has spent years fearlessly exploring Africa’s hidden gems, but nothing could have prepared her for The Masked Singer SA.

At the weekend, Sibiya was unmasked as the famous face behind the identity of “Pap and Wors”. Now she’s breaking it down to Sowetan about how the show pushed her out of her comfort zone.

What was your first reaction when you were invited on The Masked Singer SA?

“Absolutely not.” I didn’t think it was something I would ever do. But after sitting with the idea for a few days, I realised it would be fun and that it was the perfect opportunity to push myself out of my comfort zone. Travel has always been my world, but I wanted to challenge myself and introduce myself to a completely different audience.

What did the experience teach you?

It awakened something in me. I don’t know exactly what that looks like yet, whether it’s presenting, hosting or something else, but I now know I want to be on stage. I loved the lights, cameras, audience and the whole production. It made me realise that there’s another side of entertainment I’d love to explore, and people will be seeing me on TV soon.

What was the most challenging about the show?

I don’t dance. No one has ever seen me dance. During rehearsals there was a choreographer and professional dancers and I had to throw myself into it. Even the singing wasn’t as scary as the dancing. I had to push myself.

Travel content creator Popi Sibiya as Pap and Wors on the Masked Singer SA stage. (Supplied)

How did your family, friends and followers react when you were unmasked?

I still haven’t watched the episode yet because I was away at church camp in KwaZulu-Natal. But I knew exactly when the episode ended because my phone started blowing up. The messages have kept coming in ever since. People were genuinely surprised because they’ve only ever known me as the travel girl.

Are you disappointed to leave the competition this early?

Yes. At first I was a little embarrassed because you naturally want to stay longer. But then I reminded myself I wasn’t the first celebrity to leave and that it’s all part of the game. I have no regrets. It was such a fun experience and I understand that sometimes it comes down to the audience on the day.

You have travelled to some of the world’s most fascinating destinations. Is your content as spontaneous as it looks?

It really is. I don’t plan much and I don’t do a lot of research before I travel because I want to experience a place the same way my audience does. If I research too much, I end up with expectations or I compare myself to what other creators have already done. I’d rather arrive with an open mind, meet locals and discover stories that no one else has told. That’s what makes the content authentic.

Are you ever scared when you’re travelling alone?

Of course there are risks, but I’ve learnt that most people are simply trying to live their lives and help others. I also think the way I approach travel is different. Instead of asking to see the famous tourist attractions, I ask locals to show me the places and people that matter to them. That makes them part of the journey and together we end up discovering something special.

Which adventure has challenged you the most?

Without a doubt it was travelling through eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. It involved days on the back of a motorcycle over terrible roads, waiting for boats, sleeping on leaking fishing boats and eventually travelling through an area affected by conflict. It was physically exhausting and unlike anything I’d ever experienced.

What’s next?

I’m focusing on creating a travel television show that I can hopefully take to a streaming platform or television channel. I will continue creating online content. The aim is to invest my time into building something bigger for television.

Sowetan