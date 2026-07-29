Sportscaster Motshidisi Mohono reflects on 15 years of breaking barriers

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Sportscaster Motshidisi Mohono has reflected on her 15-year career, which has seen her break barriers in a male-dominated industry.

Mohono takes Sowetan through the ups and downs of her illustrious career.

How does it feel to be an inspiration to women in sports broadcasting?

It has been an amazing experience. The journey wasn’t easy in the beginning, but knowing that people now see me as someone their daughters can look up to makes every challenge worthwhile. The moments that stay with me most are when parents tell me their children love watching me on television or that their daughters understand rugby better because of the way I explain the game.

What did it take to carve out a space in a male-dominated industry?

It was never easy because I was creating the path as I walked it. There wasn’t a blueprint for someone who looked like me. I was a black woman anchoring a sport [rugby] that, historically in SA, excluded black people for many years. Although the game has transformed, many people still held onto those old perceptions. When you’re the first, you’re the one setting the standard. I knew I couldn’t afford to lower that standard because if I did, the doors wouldn’t only close for me, they could close for every young girl hoping to follow in my footsteps.

How would you describe your 15-year journey?

It’s been challenging, incredibly rewarding, and deeply transformative. I’ve had opportunities I never imagined possible, but the biggest growth has happened away from the cameras. I also have to credit radio because that’s where everything started. Radio taught me how to tell stories, how to connect with people using only my voice, and how to paint pictures with words. When I transitioned into television, those lessons became the wind beneath my wings. Looking back now, I realise every high and every low had a purpose.

How different is that Motshidisi from 15 years ago?

I recently watched old footage while preparing a video celebrating my 15 years in broadcasting, and I laughed because my voice sounded so young and light. You could hear the uncertainty. There was fear and pressure, and there was a young woman trying very hard to fit into a space where she looked different from everyone else. In those early years I spent so much energy trying to prove that I belonged and that I knew what I was doing. Then someone gave me advice that changed my perspective — that trying to be like everyone else would never make me great. I started looking inward. I worked on my confidence, deepened my knowledge, asked questions without feeling embarrassed and accepted that I didn’t have to know everything.

How do you handle criticism?

In the beginning, I took criticism personally. Over time, I realised not all criticism deserves your attention. Constructive criticism tells you exactly what you can improve. Destructive criticism doesn’t help anyone. As women, people often comment on our clothes, our hair or the way we look before they talk about our work. I’ve learnt to ignore that because it usually means your content is strong enough that they have nothing meaningful to criticise. One piece of advice that has stayed with me is, “Don’t take criticism from someone you wouldn’t ask for advice.”

What have been the biggest lessons?

Work hard. Nobody owes you anything. You have to be willing to invest in yourself, whether that’s learning new skills, studying or simply putting in the hours. Secondly, always greet the crew. Never become so important that you stop acknowledging the people around you. Preparation is another non-negotiable. Your audience trusts you because they believe what you’re telling them is accurate. That’s how credibility is built. I’ve also learnt the importance of taking care of yourself. Rest matters. Your mental health matters. Your body matters. You can’t pour into other people if you’re running on empty. And finally, pray.

Sowetan