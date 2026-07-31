Meet the Playmakers — Oratilwe Matlala, Siyamthanda Jwacu and Dedrick West

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SMag’s latest digital cover, powered by Cheetos, celebrates the new crop of Varsity Sports’s superfans, bringing an electric atmosphere, inviting energy, unconditional loyalty and passionate unity to Varsity Football.

Introducing Cheetos Playmakers Oratilwe Matlala, Dedrick West and Siyamthanda “JuicyJay” Jwacu. They are bringing their joy to campuses and taking superfan culture to the next level at Varsity Football and Varsity Cup.

Cheetos Playmakers Siyamthanda “JuicyJay” Jwacu, Oratilwe Matlala and Dedrick West. (Aart Verrips)

Sowetan: What does being a ‘Cheetos Playmaker’ mean?

Oratilwe: Bringing the community together, fun and being creative with whatever it is that you’re doing in the football industry. Cheetos is bringing out the excitement, community and expression.

Dedrick: Being a playmaker means being on point. You have to be about the people, sport and culture. Love the sport, enjoy the whole thing and have fun.

JuicyJay: It’s simply being someone who is reliable. It’s about working in a team, creating opportunities, keeping things moving, never giving up and bringing positive energy in everything.

Sowetan: How did your journey as a superfan start?

Oratilwe: It started at the stadium. But it also started at home, sitting on the couch screaming at the TV. It’s the loyalty and commitment that make you a superfan.

Dedrick: It started after I created a skit for one of the PSL teams. Fans started engaging with my content and I realised there was something bigger there.

JuicyJay: My journey started when I was a kid after being introduced to rugby at the age of nine. I first fell in love with sport as a fan before becoming an athlete myself. That passion has stayed with me.

Siyamthanda Jwacu (Aart Verrips)

Sowetan: What have the highlights been?

Oratilwe: It’s been being able to travel, meet new people and create another family through football.

Dedrick: Travelling overseas to watch football. Going to the World Cup, standing in the stadium, walking through the tunnels and dressing rooms ... it was a dream come true. I shed a tear because I was living the dream I always had as a little kid.

JuicyJay: Travelling to Mexico for the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup. Watching Bafana Bafana and experiencing that as a South African football fan.

Sowetan: When did you know you had arrived as a superfan?

Oratilwe: Days like today, doing my first magazine cover shoot, made me feel like I had arrived. I never imagined football would take me this far because people doubted me.

Dedrick: Numbers didn’t lie. When I’d post after a match and see a million people watching my content, I realised people actually cared about my opinion and what I had to say.

JuicyJay: I think it was when Cheetos approached me to become one of the Playmakers because they’d seen the work I’d been doing. That made me realise people in high places were recognising and seeing my passion for sport.

Oratilwe Matlala (Aart Verrips)

Sowetan: What is the biggest misconception about being a superfan?

Oratilwe: People think everything is free and handed to us on a silver platter. They only see what we post online, but they don’t see the work behind the scenes. We buy our own tickets just like everybody else.

Dedrick: People think you know everything. Football is very personal and everyone has an opinion. You also have to be careful because football supporters are incredibly passionate about the game.

JuicyJay: People judge fans for expressing themselves. Sport is supposed to bring people together. There’s nothing wrong with celebrating, singing, screaming and enjoying the game.

Dedrick West (Aart Verrips)

Sowetan: What excites you about this year’s Varsity Sport?

Oratilwe: Cheetos! They’re bringing fun, colour and excitement to Varsity Sport. They’re encouraging people to come together, express themselves and enjoy the experience and that’s what excites me the most.

Dedrick: I love Varsity Football because people don’t always realise they’re watching future stars. Some of the players on those fields today could be playing in the PSL or representing SA in a few years’ time.

JuicyJay: I’m excited about the atmosphere. There’s nothing like seeing students rally behind their teams and create unforgettable moments. Having experienced Varsity Sport as both a player and a supporter, I know how special it is.

Production credits

Photography: Aart Verrips | Photography assistant: Henry Tafadzwa Moyo | Videography: Ray Manzana/VisuMedia | Videography assistant: Lungelo Radebe | Fashion director: Sharon Armstrong | Styling/production: Liso Ceza | Fashion Assistant: Pheladi Sema | Makeup: Alexander Botha/Lampost | Hair: Saadique Ryklief/Lampost | Lighting: Glow Hire

Stocklist

Swarovski: spilhaus.co.za | Mr Price: mrp.com | Levi’s: levi.co.za | Puma: za.puma.com | Ted Baker: tedbaker.co.za | Europa Art: europaart.co.za | Diesel: diesel.co.za | H&M: hm.com | Woolworths: woolworths.co.za