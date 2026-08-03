Gabisile Tshabalala finds pieces of herself in Inimba’s Thokozile

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Gabisile Tshabalala makes her debut in Inimba on Monday as the loud, free-spirited and unpredictable Thokozile.

The actress, known for her other acting appearances in Scandal!, Muvhango and The Black Door speaks to Sowetan about connecting with the new character and how the role allowed her to revisit her younger self.

Sowetan: How did you connect with the character?

Gabisile Tshabalala: Thokozile is Zethu’s (Mpumie Khuzwayo) older sister and a mother of three. She loves life, but she’s hiding a lot of pain. I related to her because I also grew up without my biological father. The difference is that I was blessed to be raised by my mother, grandmother and stepfather, who all played an important role in my life. They made me the woman I am today. Unfortunately, Thokozile didn’t have that guidance. She spends her life looking for love in the wrong places, hoping someone will fill that void.

Sowetan: How are you feeling ahead of your debut?

Tshabalala: It feels good to be back. I haven’t been on Mzansi Magic in such a long time, so it feels special. Coming back, I felt incredibly nervous. I almost didn’t even go to the audition because I had just come from another one and didn’t feel like doing another audition. My agent called and told me I’d missed it and encouraged me to go. I started researching the character, watched scenes from the show and I felt confident when I finished my audition.

Sowetan: How different is the character from others you have played?

Tshabalala: I’ve often played women who have experienced abuse, so this role was refreshing to sink my teeth into. Thokozile reminded me of the younger version of myself. I didn’t really feel like I was acting. I simply became that carefree, outspoken girl again and that made the performance feel very natural… quite liberating actually.

Sowetan: If you could change one thing about TV industry, what would it be?

Tshabalala: We need to respect artists and crew members more. Crew members work incredibly hard and deserve better pay and better working conditions. We’re also overworked. Productions move quickly that actors don’t always have enough time to prepare for roles. Sometimes you sign your contract and are immediately thrown onto set without enough time to research your character, work with the makeup department or develop the role properly. I also believe actors and creators deserve royalties.

Sowetan: What does it mean for local productions to receive global recognition?

Tshabalala: It makes me proud because the world is finally seeing how talented South Africans are. What excites me most is that we’re telling authentic South African stories. People are getting to experience our culture, storytelling and who we truly are, and that’s what makes our work stand out. The world is in for a treat.

Sowetan: What else are you up to?

Tshabalala: I’m branching into producing. I’m also a songwriter and I’m getting back into studio as the music season picks up. Music is where I make most of my money, along with presenting. Acting is what I love, but it demands so much emotionally and mentally while often paying the least. Even so, I remain passionate about it because storytelling will always be part of who I am.