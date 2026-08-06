Nanette continues on her stratospheric rise

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Nanette is helping shape the evolution of African R&B through storytelling and cross-border collaborations.

Story audio is generated using AI

R&B chanteuse Nanette first captured the hearts of South Africans after her feature on amapiano superstar Kelvin Momo’s Fool Me. Since then, her star has reached stratospheric heights.

Following the release of her debut album Painfully Happy, now comes the deluxe version − a project that dives deeper into grief, healing, emotional growth, and finding hope beyond heartbreak. Sowetan chats to her about it.

Nanette has returned with the deluxe version of her debut album, Painfully Happy. (Supplied)

Sowetan: What made you want to revisit ‘Painfully Happy’ with a deluxe version?

Nanette: I wanted to close the Painfully Happy chapter with a fresh perspective on life and grief. The new songs bring a lighter, more fun energy, but I also end the project with Little Light, which is a very emotional song. I intentionally placed it at the end because there’s a flatline in the final moments, symbolising someone’s last breath and, ultimately, the acceptance of death and grief.

Sowetan: Your song ‘Taking Me Places’ is vulnerable. What is the personal meaning behind it?

Nanette: I wrote Taking Me Places while I was in Lagos, Nigeria, at a Mavin Records camp. Creating it was fun, and working with Mbryo [Nigerian artist] was an amazing experience. The moment I heard the production, I knew I wanted to make a feel-good record. Looking back now, it’s still a song that reminds me to embrace joy and appreciate where the journey is taking me.

Sowetan: How has R&B evolved in Africa?

Nanette: African R&B has evolved because it’s become so much more visible. There are more R&B artists across the continent now, and everyone is representing the genre in their unique way. The diversity of the sound has also grown, with artists experimenting more and incorporating indigenous instruments to create exciting, new subgenres. I see my sound as part of that evolution – staying rooted in R&B while continuing to push creative boundaries.

Sowetan: SA x Nigeria collaborations are defining the sound right now. What excites you most about that?

Nanette: What excites me about working across borders is meeting new people and experiencing different cultures in real-time. It’s always refreshing and inspiring. I’d love to collaborate with Tiwa Savage.

Nanette has returned with the deluxe version of her debut album, Painfully Happy. (Supplied)

Sowetan: We’re seeing more women write, produce, and lead. What has shifted for women since you started?

Nanette: I haven’t been in the industry long enough to say I’ve seen huge changes over the past five years, but I have noticed more women stepping into roles like production and creative direction. It’s inspiring to see women shaping not just the music, but also the culture and creative vision behind it. I’d love to see even more women empowered to lead across every part of the industry.

Sowetan: Who are the SA women in music inspiring you now?

Nanette: Thandiswa Mazwai, Tyla, Lordkez and Shekhinah, just to name a few. There are so many incredible women representing South African music at a high level, and it’s inspiring to see each of them thriving in their own lane.

Sowetan: What advice would you give to young girls who want to do R&B?

Nanette: Keep going and don’t stop. If this is truly the path you want to take, you have to persevere no matter what. Fortune favours the brave, so believe in yourself and keep showing up.

Sowetan: ‘Painfully Happy’ felt like chapter one. What can we expect from chapter two?

Nanette: Expect everything. I’m coming for it all. I’m excited to keep evolving, exploring new sounds, and showing people even more of who I am as an artist.

Sowetan