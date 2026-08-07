Former Gomora star Leera Mthethwa lifts the lid on sisterhood in township stokvels

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Leera Mthethwa, known for her role as Mrs Jackie Hlongwane in Gomora, believes the new dramedy Stokvel Season, where she acts alongside Harriet Manamela, Mimi Mahlasela, Lerato Mahlasela and Motsoaledi Setumo, is more than just another TV show.

She sees it as a reflection of the everyday realities that shape SA communities — exploring the highs and lows of friendship, money and survival through the lens of four strong women whose lives become entangled in betrayal and deception.

She unpacks to Sowetan what it was like to play Bathabile, a disciplined police officer, in the new Mzansi Magic show.

What drew you to the show?

Bathabile is a staunch, no-nonsense woman who works as a police officer and believes in doing everything by the book. She’s doing well professionally; she’s a loving and fiercely protective mother, but she’s also in a relationship where she’s giving more of herself than she should to someone who doesn’t necessarily deserve that level of submission.

What excites me the most is that viewers are going to witness her journey beneath that composed exterior. As the story unfolds, she begins to unravel, and we see the woman she’s been hiding behind the strength and control she’s projected. Of all four women, Bathabile goes through a great deal, and audiences will slowly understand why she is the way she is.

What role does she play in the friendship dynamic?

Bathabile is very much the one who likes to remain in control. Because of her profession and personality, she’s incredibly calculating and logical. She’s the type of person who prefers making decisions based on facts rather than emotions and often becomes the voice of reason.

But when she’s also caught in the deception surrounding the stokvel, everything shifts. What I love about that is it reflects real life. Sometimes we’re dealing with personal battles that nobody knows about, and those struggles inevitably affect our friendships and the way we respond to people around us. The series captures those dynamics beautifully.

I wanted this performance to establish me as an actress with versatility rather than someone defined by one role. — Leera Mthethwa

What was it like working with these incredible women?

It was one of the most rewarding experiences because we got along from the beginning. Our chemistry wasn’t something we had to force; it naturally translated onto the screen because we built real relationships off-set as well. We don’t speak enough about how special it is to work with talented, hardworking women who respect both the craft and the people around them.

Everyone came prepared, everyone was hungry to create something meaningful, and there were no egos or divas. It was simply a group of phenomenal women supporting one another, and audiences will feel that authenticity when they watch.

TV star Leera Mthethwa unpacks her new role on Mzansi Magic’s new dramedy Stokvel Season. (Supplied)

What part do stokvels play in SA communities?

For me, stokvels represent far more than simply saving money. They symbolise black communities creating their own ecosystem and finding ways to support one another, even when the odds are stacked against them. That’s something incredibly powerful and entrepreneurial. People pool resources, create opportunities and uplift each other in ways that extend far beyond finances.

Financial literacy remains important, but I believe stokvels are a stepping stone towards creating stronger communities, breaking cycles of poverty and reminding people that collective effort can create real change.

You’ve starred in Gomora, Real Estate Sisters and Pusha Pressa Phanda. How was this role different?

I’ve grown tremendously in recent years, both professionally and personally, since those earlier productions. I used to be a people pleaser, but over time I’ve learnt my worth and become far more confident. This role challenged me differently because I wanted people to see that I’m not limited to one type of character.

I wanted to demonstrate that I can speak different languages, embody different personalities and continue expanding my range as an actress. Playing Bathabile felt like taking off a cape and showing audiences there are many more layers to me than they’ve seen before. I wanted this performance to establish me as an actress with versatility rather than someone defined by one role.

How would you describe your acting journey?

Seasonal. Just like life itself, everything comes in seasons. There are seasons of work, seasons of waiting and seasons where opportunities seem endless. That’s simply the nature of this industry. What matters most isn’t that those seasons change; it’s how you respond when they do. How you reinvent yourself, how you prepare for the next opportunity and how you choose to come back is entirely up to you.