IN PICS | Monique Bingham honoured with first international award at Basadi in Music Awards

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House music legend Monique Bingham receives the very first International Recognition Award at the Basadi in Music Awards.

House music legend Monique Bingham believes being presented with the first International Recognition Award at the fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards is a full-circle moment in a country she has come to regard as home.

The New Yorker was visibly moved accepting the honour in Joburg at the weekend. “This is like the classiest, most glamorous moment of my career. I am so honoured,” Bingham told Sowetan.

“The South African audience has been so good to me. How could I not be here physically to accept this award?

“Every time I come here and I hear crowds singing back songs from the ’90s always leaves me speechless. As a singer, you put out records, and you have no idea where they’re going to go, but they’ve lived in the hearts of many people who live here. It’s surprising to see that here I am, 30 years later, getting an award in Johannesburg. It’s surreal.”

House music legend Monique Bingham receives the first International Recognition Award at the Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

After 15 years of visiting SA, Bingham says Johannesburg has become a place where she feels surrounded by people who have become family.

Asked what she misses most about SA when she is back in the US, she said: “The music and imagery. The visibility of black families and culture in SA. That’s what my family sees and resonates with when they visit this country, which shows how starved we are to see ourselves,” she said.

Monique Bingham performs at the Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

The 2026 edition of Basadi in Music Awards was held over two nights on August 7 and 8 at the Joburg Theatre. The first night, hosted by Luthando “LootLove” Shosha, focused on women working across the wider music and entertainment ecosystem, particularly those whose contributions often happen away from the stage.

The fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

The fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

Among the first night’s winners were artist manager Sannah Thwala, entertainment journalist Ivie Ani, radio entertainment presenter Boipelo Mooketsi, radio producer Letty Nyathela Chili, hairstylist Smangele Sibisi, make-up artist Zamo Dlamini, TV presenter Candice Modiselle, stylist Khanyisile Mdletshe, TV producer Minnie Dlamini and podcast presenter Khanyi Mars.

Saturday’s main ceremony was hosted by Anele Zondo, Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena, Unathi Nkayi and Lerato Kganyago, reuniting as hosts and throwing it back to the years they all [respectively] hosted the awards.

Buhlebendalo Mda collected her first Basadi in Music Award, winning Traditional Artist of the Year. In a moving acceptance speech, Buhlebendalo thanked the awards for recognising her beyond the obvious. “Thank you for seeing me,” she said. “Thank you for seeing me outside of being just a girl from The Soil. I feel seen, and that means a lot to me as a solo artist.”

The fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

The fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

Songwriter of the Year went to Nonny Muji with gospel singer Nothando Hlophe taking home Song of the Year for Empini, while Zee Nxumalo was crowned Artist of the Year.

MaWhoo was among the evening’s biggest winners, taking home Amapiano Artist of the Year and the Highest Airplay Award. Thabsie was recognised as Best Styled Artist of the Year.

Simphiwe Dana and Thandiswa Mazwai also received the special Gallo Renaissance Award, coinciding with 100 years of Gallo Music.

The fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

The fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

The fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

The fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

The fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

The fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

The fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

The fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

The fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

The fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

The fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

The fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

The fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

The fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)

The fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards. (JUNIORPHOTOGRAPHY)