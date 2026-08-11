Tumi Morake’s ‘Masked Singer SA’ transformation a sweet ode to last season’s winner Warren Masemola

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Comedienne Tumi Morake went into The Masked Singer SA with a strategy — study actor and season two winner Warren Masemola’s performances.

Morake is the latest star to be unmasked as the celebrity identity behind “Koeksister”.

She unpacks her experience on season three:

How did Warren Masemola inspire you?

Warren was my favourite mask of all the contestants from both seasons. So, when I got the call, I was like, “Okay, what can I learn from him that I can use to kind of keep me in?” I finally realised it was the costume and how you treat it, because he was a giraffe to the very end and won. I knew I was going to experience this delicacy as a personality. It’s always moving in the oil when being fried while getting ready for you. But it’s very sweet. So, I had to be sweet. I was always blowing kisses to the audience and detectives, which was fun.

Comedienne Tumi Morake on the 'Masked Singer SA' stage. (Supplied)

Having done work as a mascot in a mall when you were younger, how did it help?

When I was fresh out of university, to earn extra cash, I used to be one of those mascots that you see in the malls around Christmas time. I had to carry a big head of a teddy bear and entertain kids. At some point, it was a big dragon, which was not cute. I didn’t have kids then, but that’s when I learnt that kids can be cruel. They’re probably the most dangerous humans. So, by the time I had kids, I was ready for whatever they’d throw at me.

Your voice is distinct. How did you disguise it?

Even during the pandemic, I’d be in a mask and huge sunglasses. I would speak, and people would go, “Tumi Morake, we know that voice from anywhere.” So I was like, my voice is going to give me away. But at least let me confuse them with my body. And then with the singing, I tried to mask that. As a non-singer, I didn’t want to do too much and then sound off. I gave in and just told myself to do what I can.

Was it difficult to heavily rely on body language for communication?

Yes and no. I’m a trained actor and I’ve done physical theatre as well as radio, where you have to connect with people without them seeing you. There is so much you can communicate without saying anything. Even in writing. Sometimes in SA we tend to overwrite. Sometimes, when you look at the calibre of actors we have, the power of throwing them into a scene and making them say nothing is impactful.

Comedienne Tumi Morake on the 'Masked Singer SA' stage. (Supplied)

What is your biggest takeaway from the experience?

Remembering to play and prioritising fun. That’s important because sometimes, especially in a competitive space, all you’re trying to do is outdo or outshine the other person. Sometimes you forget to have fun. It’s a thing I’ve forgotten in my career. I don’t know when last I got on stage and had the time of my life because I was just being me. Once people know who you are, you’re worried about living up to the name, you forget to play.

What’s next?

There are two films I have been working on. I can’t say much right now, but one might be coming out later this year and the other sometime next year. One of these roles challenged me in ways I didn’t expect. As someone who doesn’t do any narcotics, I’ve wondered how it feels to be under some sort of substance and navigate life through such an addiction. I’m also venturing into podcasting but not the way people would expect.