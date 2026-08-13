Rēfilwe aims to take over local R&B scene

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Newcomer Rēfilwe has set her sights on becoming Mzansi’s next R&B queen. Inspired by global powerhouses, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter (born Refilwe Maitisa) is fusing her love for music, theatre and fashion to carve out a unique sonic experience.

She tells Sowetan how singing at school and church and then studying theatre in Los Angeles and New York has shaped her sound.

Sowetan: Where did your love for performing begin?

Rēfilwe: I’ve always been a performer. I started singing at school and church, and I was always involved in some kind of performance. Theatre came into my life naturally because I loved being on stage and telling stories. I studied drama from a young age, and that took me to America. But music was always there. I needed to get to a point where I was ready to tell my own stories through it.

Sowetan: You studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles and later at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. What was that like?

Rēfilwe: It was one of the best experiences I’ve had. I learned so much, not only about the craft but also about myself. One of the biggest things I took from being in America was learning about individuality. It’s very much about finding what makes you special, different and you. Coming from SA, where we’re very community-orientated, I had to learn how to balance finding my individuality with collaborating with other people. That has influenced the artist I’m becoming.

Sowetan: How did Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey inspire you?

Rēfilwe: It’s Whitney’s voice and Mariah in terms of her songs and songwriting. I also love Michael Jackson for his entire approach to performance. My mother was obsessed with Whitney, so I grew up listening to her music and singing her songs. I believe what you listen to growing up affects your ear and even your voice. But as much as they have influenced me, I don’t want to copy anyone. I want to take what I’ve learnt from the artists I love and create something that is authentically Rēfilwe.

I want to take what I’ve learnt from the artists I love and create something that is authentically Rēfilwe - Rēfilwe

Sowetan: What is the story behind your latest single, Done?

Rēfilwe: Done is about reaching that point where you’ve had enough and deciding that you’re done with a situation. I wanted to take that emotion and make it something people could enjoy. It’s not necessarily a song where you’re sitting and crying about what happened. It’s upbeat, it’s fun, and there’s still a story behind it. That’s something I want to continue doing with my music – telling real stories but making people feel good while listening to them.

Sowetan: Why is it the right time to introduce yourself to SA?

Rēfilwe: I’m finally at a point where I understand who I am and what I want to say. I’ve spent years learning, performing and experiencing different things, and now I feel ready to bring all of those experiences into my music. I’m ready, and I feel like it’s time for people to hear what I’ve been working on.

Sowetan: What do you ultimately want your music to represent?

Rēfilwe: I want my music to make people feel seen. I want someone to listen to a song and feel like I’m speaking to something they’re experiencing; whether it’s happiness, heartbreak, love or wanting to have a good time. I want people to hear my music and know that it’s Rēfilwe.

Sowetan