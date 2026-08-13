SK Khoza bounces back in Netflix’s Umthetho

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Actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza is back on the small screen with a character that demanded he delve deeper and not rely solely on the physical performance.

Khoza portrays Zola in a new Netflix crime drama Umthetho, a seven-part SA adaptation of Brazilian series Brotherhood, which premieres on Friday.

He joins SMag’s Woman of the Year in Television, Nqobile “Nunu” Khumalo (who portrays prosecutor Mbali), on the Mandla N production set against the backdrop of a prison syndicate. Tony Kgoroge, Lorcia Cooper-Khumalo, Sindi Dlathu, Mandla Gaduka, Obed Baloyi, Molefi Monaisa, Ernest Msibi and Given Stuurman complete the star-studded cast.

Nqobile “Nunu” Khumalo (who portrays prosecutor Mbali) and SK Khoza portrays Zola in new Netflix crime drama Umthetho (supplied)

Khoza, the former The Queen star, was drawn by his character’s military background. “I started thinking about [the] kind of person he’d have been before everything that happened to him,” he says.

“I wanted to understand his history and what shaped him into the man we meet in the series. He’s also educated and loves reading, so there are all these different layers to him.

“Then there’s the fact that he gets pulled into this brotherhood with Oros [played by Mandla Gaduka], where his skills become valuable. That’s what made the character interesting, because he’s not just one thing; he’s a gentleman, intelligent and tough, but there’s also a vulnerable side to him.”

Lorcia Cooper-Khumalo (supplied)

The contrast between Zola’s hard surface and gentle vulnerability was extremely compelling for Khoza. Along the way, Zola starts falling for Mbali.

“The chemistry between Nunu and I was evident from the day we auditioned together. She was coming out of the room and I was going in. In those two minutes we spoke; I could see when she looked at me that we were both looking forward to being in the same production,” Khoza recalls.

“That connection also translated onscreen. Even our intimate scenes focused on the emotional connection rather than on physicality alone. I loved the fact that they took away the element of nudity and played on what Zola says, which is something very important and intriguing to her in the moment of intimacy.”

Lorcia Cooper-Khumalo and Tony Kgoroge (supplied)

Khoza also credits the relationships he formed on set for helping him settle. He describes Nunu as someone who “carried” him through the show, from the laughs and tears to the personal conversations they had. “She was my set girlfriend, my set sister... she was my everything,” he says.

Working alongside Dlathu (who portrays a ruthless prison warden) was another highlight for Khoza. “Sindi kills the performance of the warden... I was in awe of how good she was. She’s a powerful actress in general. She holds this power with any character.”

Khoza also sings the praises of Cooper-Khumalo and the rest of the cast for helping create an environment where the other actors could push each other creatively. But it was executive producer and director Mandla N who pushed him more. “He took away whatever we knew as actors, and he made us give our biggest performances.”

He recalls pushing through intense physical preparation. “This experience reminded me of the time when I worked with Themba Ndaba on The Queen, where he and I developed a strong acting partnership.

“Now the same thing is happening with Mandla [Gaduka]. Zola and Oros are the perfect TV duo. Their brotherhood is tight, but it will get tested. It is sort of like picking up what I left off with Brutus Khoza [Ndaba].”

SK Khoza portrays Zola in new Netflix crime drama Umthetho (supplied)

Khoza’s real-life relationship with his brother and fellow actor Abdul Khoza also helped him with the on-screen bond between Zola and Moses [Kgoroge].

And having someone he considers his “ride or die” made it easier for him to understand the loyalty and trust required for the on-screen friendship. “I’ve got a ride or die in real life, who is my brother. So playing a best friend [well], I easily tap into [my relationship with] Abdul.”

Khoza says his ultimate career goal is to portray “meaningful roles” and give audiences unforgettable performances he can be proud of.