Dark Horse on evolution, resurgence of deep house

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Deep house music is having a comeback moment with the kids, and Dark Horse is at the forefront of this sonic resurgence.

The Bushbuckridge-born DJ and producer, real name Ntando Sithole, is less a comeback than a rediscovery of a sound that has gone through many evolutions.

He speaks to Sowetan about his latest album, Flora Ntlemo.

Sowetan: Who is Ntando Sithole when he steps away from the Dark Horse?

Dark Horse: I’m a simple person. Most of my time is in the studio, about 85% of my time. When I’m not there, I’m at home listening to music with my wife, watching movies, or hanging out with friends. My wife is always watching TV, so whenever there’s something South African, she’ll call me to come and watch with her. The last thing we watched together was The Polygamist.

House music DJ Dark Horse. (KINGRAPHY)

Sowetan: How does it feel to see deep house gaining renewed attention?

Dark Horse: Deep house is one genre that doesn’t expire. I’m not trying to say amapiano is a trend, but with every new genre that comes in, we always think it’s the thing. Then after that season, everyone realises it’s time for us to listen to music. It’s time to go back to deep house. There was a time when hip-hop was the thing. After that, it was deep house. Then there was also a time when Afro music was the thing; however, the consistency of deep house has always been there. People only realise it once a certain genre is fading out. Deep house has always been there, and it will live forever.

Sowetan: What does your latest album Flora Ntlemo tell us about the state of deep house?

Dark Horse: With this album, I unlocked a whole new level of deep house. Things were a bit different back then, but after this drop, it brought light to many deep-house producers. The rollout of the album showed that deep house can be successful again. Today I was laughing because my previous album is even back on the charts. You don’t often get that in deep house.

House music DJ Dark Horse. (KINGRAPHY)

Sowetan: What are you seeing from the younger generation of deep house artists?

Dark Horse: I see the new kids in the deep house space moving differently. They’re not moving like the old days, when deep house had to be underground and exclusive. Now the deep house kids are going all out.

Sowetan: Who are the “OGs” that paved the way?

Dark Horse: It’s the OGs who introduced us to this deep house — Vinny Da Vinci, Glen Lewis and DJ Christos. Big shout-out to them. We are here because of them. They paved the way for house music and for us to thrive. The most beautiful thing is for this generation to see them in their late 50s still doing the same thing they were doing 30 years ago. That’s so inspiring. It makes us believe that we can make this thing work.

Sowetan: What’s next?

Dark Horse: I’m working on 2027 music. I’ll drop something right after Easter. I’ll take another six or seven months and drop something. I go to the studio and make music. When the time comes, I have the library to choose from.

Sowetan