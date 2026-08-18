Zungu, Ntshangase on a mission to educate creatives

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For decades, Zinzi Zungu and Miranda Ntshangase have observed the many undocumented realities of SA’s creative industry, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

Zungu’s TV career spans more than 15 years as a multi-hyphenate creative executive and arts educator, and she has acted in productions Scandal!, Uzalo and Generations.

Ntshangase’s 20-year career as an actor, presenter and recording artist has been equally illustrious. The duo have combined their expertise to form talent agency Star Quality, and they unpack to Sowetan how they are paying it forward.

Sowetan: What has your journey taught you about showbiz?

Zungu: When I started, I saw the industry mainly through the eyes of a performer. I was focused on the opportunity in front of me: getting the job, performing well and building a career. As I moved into different areas of the industry, I began to understand everything that happens behind that opportunity – the producers, broadcasters, agents, managers, funding, contracts, training and business decisions that determine whether a creative has a sustainable career. Today, as a talent manager, I don’t just think about how we discover talent; I think about how we develop, protect and sustain that talent.

Sowetan: How has working behind the scenes impacted you?

Ntshangase: One of my biggest lessons has been that talent is only one part of building a successful career. When I started as a performer, I naturally looked at the industry through the eyes of an artist: you want the opportunity, you want to do good work, and you hope that the work will continue. Moving into talent management and eventually into leadership gave me a very different perspective. I began to understand the business behind the creative industry − the contracts, negotiations, relationships, strategy and, importantly, the responsibility that comes with creating opportunities for other people.

Zinzi Zungu and Miranda Ntshangase expose the harsh realities behind SA’s creative industry. (Supplied)

Sowetan: Why isn’t talent alone enough?

Zungu: Talent may open the door, but longevity requires discipline, resilience and an understanding of the business. This industry can be incredibly rewarding, but it is also unpredictable. You have to continuously evolve, learn and create opportunities rather than wait for them. I’ve also learnt the importance of relationships and reputation. How you work with people, how you show up and how you treat others can follow you.

Ntshangase: One of the biggest challenges is that artists are often taught how to develop their craft, but not necessarily how to build a career around that craft. There is a big difference between getting a job and building a sustainable career. Artists need to understand contracts, personal branding, financial management, professional conduct, networking, negotiation and how to navigate periods when the work isn’t coming in.

Sowetan: What are the big changes you’ve experienced over the years?

Zungu: There are definitely more ways for creatives to enter the industry today. Digital platforms have changed the landscape tremendously. Young people no longer need to wait for a broadcaster or production company to give them permission to create; they can simply produce, distribute and build audiences themselves. But access does not automatically mean sustainability. We still need to address fair remuneration, stronger contracts, intellectual property, the protection of performers and creatives, and clearer career pathways.

Sowetan: What gaps have you identified as a talent manager?

Ntshangase: Over the years, Zinzi and I started seeing the same gaps repeatedly. Young creatives were entering the industry with talent and ambition, but many didn’t understand how the industry worked, how to conduct themselves professionally or how to turn an opportunity into a sustainable career. Hence, our agency, Star Quality, has grown beyond talent management into education and development.

Sowetan: What kind of industry do you hope to see in the future?

Zungu: More ownership and fairness. An industry where they don’t have to choose between being creative or financially sustainable.

Ntshangase: A more inclusive industry. I want young creatives to understand their value, for them to be able to visualise building careers that last, not simply to chase one opportunity after another.

Sowetan