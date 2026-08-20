Unapologetically Lorcia: Safta winner plays another compelling role in ‘Umthetho’

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Lorcia Cooper-Khumalo has rejected the trope of playing one-dimensional women, and her latest role as Crystal Dlamini in the crime drama Umthetho is no exception.

For Cooper-Khumalo, playing Crystal in the Netflix crime drama offered another opportunity to tap into the emotional complexity and strength of womanhood.

“Crystal is such an interesting character because there are so many layers to her,” Cooper said.

“I love characters where you have to dig deeper and understand why they make the choices they make. That’s always exciting for me as an actress.”

Lorcia Cooper-Khumalo (supplied)

One of her most memorable roles is her portrayal of Tyson in Lockdown, which won an SA Film and Television (Safta) award. Her recent role as Rochelle Booysen in Paradys also allowed her to explore a softer, nurturing side.

“What I enjoy most about acting is that you get to step into someone else’s shoes and understand a life that may be completely different from your own and also understand the choices they make,” Cooper-Khumalo said.

“When you play a character, you can’t judge her. You have to understand her. Even when she makes decisions that you wouldn’t make personally, you have to find the humanity in those choices.”

When you play a character, you can’t judge her. You have to understand her. — Lorcia Cooper-Khumalo

Cooper says working alongside the star-studded ensemble made the experience even more rewarding.

The cast includes Nqobile “Nunu” Khumalo, Tony Kgoroge, Given Stuurman, Sindi Dlathu and Sthembiso “SK” Khoza.

“I’m always grateful to be part of productions where the storytelling is strong and the actors are given room to really do the work,” she said.

“Actors work so hard to keep the audience invested in our characters and their complicated storylines. What I love about Umthetho is that nobody is simply one thing. There are so many grey areas, and that’s what makes these characters human.

“I hope people watch the show and allow themselves to experience the story before judging the characters. There is so much more underneath the surface. The role of Crystal Dlamini gives me yet another woman I can explore.”