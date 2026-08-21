‘Nyala O’ star Amanda Seome on mjolo drama, red flags, deal-breakers

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Amanda Seome is at the heart of TV’s hottest mjolo drama in Mzansi Magic’s telenovela Nyala O, where her character, Pretty Hadebe, finds herself caught in a messy love triangle.

The former Shaka iLembe star breaks down to Sowetan about stepping into the scandalous storyline, mjolo red flags, loyalty and more.

Sowetan: What is it like stepping into Pretty?

Seome: Pretty has a big heart. She is a loving woman who loves her family and everyone around her. Because of that, she sometimes makes decisions, and then there are consequences. She is going through a part of her life where she is dealing with the consequences of decisions she made to protect the people she loves, especially her kids and the person she loves.

Sowetan: What made you understand her choices?

Seome: When I first read the script, I judged her. I was like, “Girl, why are you still with this man? You are beautiful; you can just leave.” But then I got to understand that Pretty has daddy issues. She doesn’t know her father, and her mother never told her about him, so that plays a huge role in her decision-making. Once I understood that, instead of judging her, I understood why she is the way she is. That helped me with my performance because a character like her, who is the other woman, can easily be judged.

Sowetan: What has Pretty taught you about relationships?

Seome: Don’t put your life on hold because you’re waiting for someone to change. If someone shows you who they are, believe them. Don’t make excuses and don’t tolerate nonsense. Always choose yourself. I don’t even think it’s selfish ... it’s choosing you. There’s nothing selfish in choosing yourself because the person who matters the most is you.

Sowetan: Are you a hopeless romantic?

Seome: I’m someone who chooses myself first. I don’t know how to deprive myself of something to make someone else happy. This is something I realised that Pretty needs to learn because right now her world is centred around her man, Rhami Maponya (Motlatsi Mafatshe).

Actress Amanda Seome opens up about her new role on Nyala O. (Supplied)

Sowetan: What is a major deal-breaker in love?

Seome: I would never tolerate a lie. Cheating is a no-no for me. Loyalty is important to me. Be loyal. If I can do it, so can you. Just be loyal. Communication is also important. You have to communicate with each other; if you don’t, the essence of the relationship is lost.

Sowetan: What would your ideal partner look like?

Seome: Number one, he has to have a relationship with God and be spiritually aligned because I’m on that journey. Even if we’re not on the same journey, I need someone who respects that. I need someone who respects me, loves their family and has a good relationship with their family. Physical appearance doesn’t really matter to me. If you have those qualities, then we can work something out.

Sowetan: What else can we expect from you?

Seome: I have two shows coming up, although I can’t say too much yet. One is 20 episodes, and the other is 13 episodes. One of them is exciting because I get to do stunts and combat acting. I’m excited about that one because it’s different from always playing the girlfriend or wife. I get to do something bold, and I’m excited for audiences to see it.

Sowetan