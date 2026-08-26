WATCH | R&B royalty give Mzansi a weekend to remember

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R&B legend Ginuwine receives his star on the Ndala Walk of Fame.

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Some of the biggest names from the golden era of R&B − Mýa, RL, Ginuwine, Case and Tyrese − were up close and personal with their core South African fans at Ndlala Grandeur II music festival inside Ndlala Mall in Arcadia, Pretoria, at the weekend.

The three-day affair was a nostalgic love letter to R&B, kicking off on Friday with Mýa and RL, whose opening act was Afro-soul star Zonke.

Saturday saw Vusi Nova opening the night before Ginuwine and Case took fans down memory lane, bringing their smooth sounds to the stage.

Tyrese brought the three-day serenade to an emotional close on Sunday.

Last year, Joe Thomas became the first R&B legend to perform at the now-annual Grandeur occasion, setting the tone for what has grown into a celebration of the genre and the artists who shaped it.

Ginuwine, who had the crowd singing along to his catalogue of hits, was clearly touched by the reception. “I love y’all, and I’m happy that y’all came out, so I appreciate you. I wanna come back soon,” he told the crowd.

R&B singer Mýa performs at the Ndlala Grandeur II at the weekend. Picture: (Supplied)

Case was equally taken by the Mzansi love, telling fans: “I can’t wait. If you tell me to come back, I’m gonna come.”

The weekend was about more than performances.

The R&B stars were also honoured with their own stars on the Ndlala Walk of Fame, with Mýa, RL, Ginuwine, Case and Tyrese joining Thomas, who received the first star last year.

For founder Thami Ndlala, the idea behind Grandeur is deeply personal.

“I’m an R&B lover through and through. I know the hits, I know the songs, I know the albums, so in many ways I’m building the kind of experience I would personally want to attend,” he said.

R&B legend Ginuwine receives his star on the Ndala Walk of Fame. (Supplied)

Ndlala said SA’s longstanding love affair with R&B was another driving force behind the concept.

“South Africans have always had a deep relationship with R&B and soul, and Grandeur is about bringing those artists closer to the people who have loved their music for years.”

For him, the most rewarding part has been watching international stars discover how much their music means to South Africans.

“There’s something special about watching an artist realise how deeply South Africans know and love their music,” Ndlala said.

R&B singer Mýa on stage at Ndlala Grandeur II. Picture: (Supplied)

He believes the connection works both ways, with artists getting to experience Mzansi’s culture and hospitality while audiences get to see their favourite international acts in an intimate setting.

For someone who is a genuine fan himself, there is magic in watching it all unfold. “In that moment, I’m not only the person behind Grandeur, I’m also a fan. That feeling never gets old,” he said.

With Grandeur growing from a two-night affair last year into a full three-day weekend, Ndlala said there is plenty more to come. “I have a very long R&B playlist, so we still have some work to do.”

Tyrese closed the three-day affair by saying: “My love for Africa and South Africa runs deep, and I really appreciate my visit to the motherland.”

R&B legend Ginuwine received his star on the Ndala Walk of Fame. Picture: (Supplied)

R&B singer RL was honoured with his star. Picture: (Supplied)