Lasizwe on ‘Masked Singer SA’, sale of R3.8m home and his next property

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Content creator Lasizwe Dambuza became the latest star to be revealed as the celebrity behind the “The Sushi” identity on The Masked Singer SA.

Sowetan speaks to him about being unmasked and the hoopla around the sale of his R3.8m Bryanston home.

Sowetan: Why Sushi?

Lasizwe Dambuza: Everyone who knows me knows I love sushi. Sushi is my thing. It’s my go-to meal. I discovered it when I was about 14.

Sowetan: What was going on internally when the audience was cheering?

Dambuza: It gave me confirmation on something that I’ve been battling with − this understanding of what talent and skill are. It kind of confirmed that I am talented. Talent is an aura. You have to exhibit something in you that’s different. Nobody knew who I was, and I was standing there doing my thing. You can feel the energy.”

Internet sensation Lasizwe Dambuza unmasked as The Sushi on The Masked Singer SA. (Supplied)

Sowetan: What was your biggest highlight?

Dambuza: Being able to nail choreography as someone who has two left feet. I’ve always struggled to comprehend or learn choreography without messing it up. I would jump onto that stage, and bear in mind, there’s no second chance. Each performance, I was dancing with the dancers. I was within the choreography. I was like a pop star.

Sowetan: The sale of your house has been under scrutiny on social media. How did it start?

Dambuza: Everyone buys and sells their house. There’s a property market. You buy, renovate and then sell. But because it’s Lasizwe and I decided I was going to do it “secretly”, it became a thing. I think it was the agent’s blind spot, and I’m not blaming the agent, but I have this wall of fame in my house. They took a picture of it and put it on Property24. Clearly, someone was scrolling through Property24, went into the property and thought, “Wait a minute, I know this person.” It broke my heart because of the different reactions I got.

Internet sensation Lasizwe Dambuza unmasked as The Sushi on The Masked Singer SA. (Supplied)

Sowetan: There were also questions about you being able to afford a house worth R3.8m. What is your response to that?

Dambuza: People were asking, “Really? How can you buy a R3.8-million house with YouTube money?” And another camp was saying, “Oh no, Lasizwe has a plan. He’s getting a bigger house.” I just sat there thinking, “Guys, you could have really just asked me what’s going on. I could have told you.” When I bought the property, it was a complex, and I was the youngest person there. I bought the house because I use my house as an office. The shooting, streaming, and all of those things come with noise. The complex residents are reserved. So, in the wee hours of the night, I’m going to be screaming because I got the shot. I’m going to interrupt your sleep. My neighbours are rejoicing right now. I feel like the day I get the moving truck, they’re going to do a guard of honour. Everyone is going to stand outside and be like, “Thank you, Jesus.”

Sowetan: What will you look for in your next property?

Dambuza: I’ll be conscious of having a property with a large yard or neighbours who are further away. I’m also someone who doesn’t like bad PR, and I don’t like people being angry with me. Unfortunately, it is my job to make noise. I’m an entertainer. I create intellectual properties. I have moments where I have to play loud music to think. I need to dance and regulate myself. I’ve learned so many different strategies to regulate my nervous system, and one of them is moving my body.