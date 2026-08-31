Siphesihle Vazi on new acting role, producing and pretty privilege

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Siphesihle Vazi makes his way back to acting, playing Dr Thokozane Jobe in Amalanga Awafani, having made his mark in Makoti and The Queen.

In his 10-year TV career, he became a household name as a presenter on Selimathunzi.

He unpacks to Sowetan his new role and what he gets up to away from the camera.

How was your first day on Amalanga Awafani?

When I got the role, I was deep in the production world, so I never got time to sink myself into the character. He is a doctor; there wasn’t much about him initially. It was only when I sat down with the head writers and the rest of the team that I understood the gravitas of the character, what he was coming in to do and the importance of the story he was about to tell.

How has working as executive producer for She Is DJ influenced your acting?

I’ve had to understand the entire process of putting a production together. That experience has made me more aware of the bigger picture when I’m on set. I understand that everyone has a role to play and that the actor is only one part. So when I’m acting, I try not to come in with the attitude that I know everything. I’m open to direction and learning from the people around me.

She Is DJ also taught me a lot about working with talent and understanding what brings out the best in people. It helped me understand the importance of preparation, collaboration and trusting the people you’re working with.

TV actor, presenter turned producer, Siphesihle Vazi. (Supplied)

Do you think good looks can open doors for actors?

Yes, I think pretty privilege is a thing for actors. We’re in the entertainment space, and television is part of that. We can’t say it’s not a thing because a lot of people want to see good-looking people on TV. But is it something that I personally carry with me? Not necessarily. For me, it’s more of a confidence thing. You can be considered good-looking and not have the confidence to carry it, and it won’t work for you. You can also be considered not good-looking, but if you carry confidence with you, it opens doors.

What fun activities are you doing away from the camera?

I’ve picked up spinning. I don’t spin personally, but I’m slowly but surely falling in love with the culture. I like the rawness of it. It’s cool. The street culture is super fun, and maybe I’ll be behind the wheel one day.

What does a typical day at home look like?

At this point, I haven’t had a non-working day. I haven’t had the chance to switch off. When I do and I’m at home, it depends on what I feel like. I enjoy my own space, so whether I decide to engage with work or entertainment material or sit in silence, I’m happy.

I’m one of those people who, when I get into a car after a long day, I will drive in silence until I get to where I’m going. I’m the typical homebody and an introvert.

Are you a hopeless romantic?

I’m not a hopeless romantic. I’m a realistic person. What I look for in a woman is more about the heart, how she’ll treat me and genuine intentions. Beauty is an added bonus. I like someone who is reserved, thoughtful and kind. That’s also the type of people I normally attract. I don’t mind someone who is laid-back. I don’t mind sitting in silence. More than anything, humility is my number one thing.