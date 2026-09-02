Kuhle Nkosi calls for recognition for local voiceover artists after winning international award

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Kuhle Nkosi continues to fly the SA flag high for SA voiceover artists after he was recognised with Best Narrator at the Finisterra Brazil Film Art & Tourism Festival for his work in the local documentary Apex Alley.

Nkosi’s career spans 20 years in voiceover artistry, acting and creative direction. He unpacks the highs and lows that many of his industry peers face as voiceover artists.

How does it feel to win Best Narrator in Brazil?

I didn’t even know I had been nominated, so it came as a pleasant surprise. I’ve never been nominated for anything specifically related to my voiceover work. The recognition is incredibly humbling and a nice little ego stroke too. More than anything, it feels like validation of 20 years of consistent work in this industry.

The festival had about 100 submissions from 80 countries. What does winning mean for the quality of voiceover work coming out of SA?

SA has some of the best talent in the world. We see it in our music, we see it in sport, and I believe the same is true across our creative industries. SA has so much talent and potential to offer the world. I’m incredibly honoured and privileged to be recognised in this way because it also gives me an opportunity to fly the SA flag high and represent my country internationally.

You won for a documentary. What stood out about the narration?

The documentary is called Apex Alley, and it explores the migration patterns of sharks along the Eastern Coast. Initially, my approach was to try my own version of the great Sir David Attenborough before quickly realising that I could never do what he does. The best thing I could do was bring my own perspective to the narration. Working closely with Julie [Laurenz], the producer from Film Mamba, I was able to give it my own African flair and personality. That’s probably one of the most important things you can do in this industry: just be yourself. I suppose that’s what connected with the festival judges.

Why do you think voiceover work often gets overlooked?

Voiceover artists are overlooked. It’s a craft that deserves more recognition because the voiceover talent we have in SA is exceptional and among the best in the world. Compared with some of our international peers, we aren’t given the same spotlight. Part of the problem is that there simply aren’t enough platforms recognising the craft. The Savoa (South African Voice Over Academy) was launched last year by The Voiceover Factory, which is a great step, but I’d love to see that recognition expand. If established awards such as the SA Film and TV Awards (Saftas) introduced a Best Voiceover Artist category, it would go a long way.

Voice-over artist and storyteller Kuhle Nkosi. (Supplied)

What challenges do voiceover artists face in booking projects abroad?

I don’t think SA voiceover artists get enough opportunities to work on international projects, and visibility is one of the biggest barriers. There are incredible voices behind many of the household brands SA interact with every day, but few people know who those artists are. Greater recognition through awards and industry platforms would help, but I also think growing industries such as local animation could play an important role. The more SA productions we create and showcase internationally, the more opportunities there are for our voice artists to be heard by global audiences and production companies.

What’s next?

I’d love to land international campaign work across industries such as automotive, financial services and telecommunications. I’d also love to work on an animated series or film, more wildlife and true crime documentaries, and even explore character work in gaming. I want to continue building my company, The Fourth, and expanding the mental health work we’re doing. I’m in post-production on the pilot of an online art therapy content series we’ve been developing called The Hands That Build. It explores men participating in activities such as clay sculpting, pottery, crocheting and cooking while having vulnerable conversations about the realities of being a man. The idea is that while our hands are engaged in the act of building something, we’re also having conversations that can help build the men participating and watching.

Sowetan