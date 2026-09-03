Awards winner Kubeka reflects on her legacy

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The legendary Abigail Kubeka, with a career spanning six decades, continues to be given her flowers.

Last weekend, Joy of Jazz honoured the TV, music and theatre veteran with guests including Judith Sephuma, Maleh and Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse. Kubeka reflects on her legacy.

Sowetan: How does it feel to be honoured by Joy of Jazz?

Kubeka: I was not in myself at that moment. I was somewhere else. I don’t know where. It was my body that was there. The Lord had to make me escape. I escaped, and my body remained with the people. I don’t have words to explain the feeling and the occasion. It was out of this world. There was love in that room. It was so spiritual.

Sowetan: How did it feel to see the industry heavyweights honour you?

Kubeka: Those are my angels. I kiss the ground they walk on. I wish that they remain in this position, in this space that God has put me in, because I didn’t put myself in this space. It’s God.

Sowetan: How would you sum up your journey?

Kubeka: All my life I was with the people, and I reached out to them. I never isolated myself, and I never put myself on a pedestal. I was on the ground with the people all the time.

Sowetan: What are some of your career highlights?

Kubeka: I can’t say I remember this or that, because some of these things I did without being aware I was doing them. Sometimes I did them, and I don’t know how. Part of it was not me; it was the spirit. It was the gift that God had given me. It was Him who was engineering, who was holding the torch, and maybe I carried the torch.

Legendary icon Abigail Kubeka receives her flowers. (Supplied)

Sowetan: What do you remember about that young girl starting out?

Kubeka: I was so eager to be on stage. I remember being blown away by all the female performers of my time. I wanted to look like them and do what they were doing. Fortunately, they held out their hands to me, took my hand, and went up with me. And then I worked with them. It was such a wonderful feeling. They groomed me. They didn’t chase me away. And when the time came, they said: “Now you stay behind and continue with the work.”

Sowetan: How does it feel to see SA sound receiving global recognition?

Kubeka: The music of that era was because of our love; it had meaning, and it was healing. It was spiritual. It went straight into people’s hearts, not just their minds or feet, dancing and kicking and moving around. It got into your soul. That is why it was appreciated and loved. Then we moved away from that, but nothing was lost. We’ve got our sense of magic back now. Our music has that feeling again.

Legendary icon Abigail Kubeka receives her flowers. (Supplied)

Sowetan: What are you most grateful for at this stage of your life?

Kubeka: To be here still with my people. It’s the greatest feeling to be alive. The walls of my house are not the walls of my grave, and I thank God for that.

Sowetan: What legacy do you want to leave?

Kubeka: I want to be remembered as a human being who lived among the people, stayed connected to them and remained humble. It’s important to be human, to live with people, and to be humble.

Sowetan