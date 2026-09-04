Why Emzini star Moletsane quit corporate job for TV baddie

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Bombshell Buhle Moletsane believes her breakthrough role playing vixen Lerato in Emzini proves that she is more than the “pretty girl next door”.

After taking a three-year TV hiatus – having starred in Generations, Isibaya and Rhythm City – to work in corporate, the 33-year-old actor made her return to the small screen in the e.tv show, and she tells Sowetan what she missed while she was away.

Sowetan: What set this role apart?

Buhle Moletsane: I’ve always been the girl who has been typecast as the pretty girl-next-door. So, when I received this role, it was a shock for me, but I was excited because it was a good chance for me to show my range.

Sowetan: How different are you from her?

Moletsane: Buhle and Lerato are very different. The real me would never be friends with a girl like Lerato. That’s how much of a mean girl she is.

TV star Buhle Moletsane. (Supplied)

Sowetan: Why was this the perfect TV comeback?

Moletsane: I worked for a marketing agency, and those three years were a good time to get away from the industry and come back more confident and more ready to tackle whatever role may come my way. I felt anxious because I left a nine-to-five, which was comfort. It was stable. I trusted God and what He was about to do in my life with this role. I had to accept it and go for it. And so far, I don’t regret it.

Sowetan: How did your audition go, since you had a full-time job?

Moletsane: I auditioned during my lunch break. After I was done, I went back to work and carried on with my life. I felt so confident to a point where I was like, “You know what? If I don’t get it, I’m still okay.” I’ve never enjoyed an audition that much. In November last year, my agent called me and told me that I got the job. I was like, “Well, okay. I had to quit my job and come back to this world.”

TV star Buhle Moletsane. (Supplied)

Sowetan: How is it like to work with the strong cast in Emzini?

Moletsane: Tyson plays my on-screen love interest. He’s been such a joy to work with. He made my life so much easier. Throughout my acting journey, I’ve never had a love interest. He made me comfortable. We would speak before the scenes and figure out how things would operate between the two of us. The rest of the cast has been such a blessing to work with because you learn so much simply by observing people who have been doing this for years. Everybody brought something different to the set.

TV star Buhle Moletsane. (Supplied)

Sowetan: What is your dream role?

Moletsane: All I know is that I want a Netflix gig. I need it to be on Netflix. I want a lead role. I need it to be like a Netflix lead role of some sort. As to what exactly it is, that’s another story for another day. I don’t have anything top of mind because Lerato is serving me. So, it could be anything at this point. I’m not even picky.

Sowetan