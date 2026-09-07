Linda Sikhakhane follows the sun with Ilanga

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Umlazi-born saxophonist and composer Linda Sikhakhane is bringing together jazz and hip-hop with his latest single, Ilanga, featuring rapper Zuluboy and produced by acclaimed jazz musician Nduduzo Makhathini.

Before the release of his forthcoming album, LINDA, Sikhakhane is embracing collaboration while drawing from the maskandi sounds he grew up with and his experiences studying in Norway.

Speaking to Sowetan, he opened up about his journey into music, his influences, working with his mentor Makhathini and Zuluboy, and the man behind the saxophone.

Who is Linda Sikhakhane beyond the saxophone?

Linda is a son, an uncle, a brother and a member of society from Umlazi township, with roots in Nongoma. Music became my way to express myself. I don’t think I have an answer for why music. It seems like music is something I could not escape.

My parents would say that how I responded to music showed I had an interest in it.

Saxophonist and composer Linda Sikhakhane. Picture: (Supplied)

When did you first realise music was what you wanted to pursue?

When I really started dealing with music and playing an instrument, I was nine years old. I was part of the school choir at Clairwood Boys Primary School in Durban. They were about to offer practical music lessons, and I was one of the selected pupils. Through that, I realised, “Wow, I think I enjoy doing this thing.”

You spent two years studying in Norway. What was that experience like?

It was very different, but there was warmth towards what we brought because they truly respect what people do in Africa, especially in music.

There are also connections created by our masters who found refuge in Europe when they went into exile. That connection has always been strong. So, being there was warm because I was received as someone connected to musicians who found refuge there.

Maskandi has also been a strong influence in your music. Where does that connection come from?

Coming from KwaZulu-Natal, I grew up listening to a lot of maskandi. My parents and siblings — maskandi has always been a soundtrack. As much as I think, “OK, now I’m producing a jazz song,” all of these influences come to the fore because they are part of my journey.

You have a strong relationship with Nduduzo Makhathini. Would you describe him as a mentor?

Yes. He’s my mentor and someone I’ve looked up to. We’ve built such a strong relationship that I’m very comfortable when he is around my work or guiding me because he has been part of my journey. I’m really thankful. When Makhathini is involved, I know we are about to create some magic.

What is the biggest lesson you have learnt from him?

One thing I always say about Makhathini is that all great human beings are the humblest.

The level of humility he projects really shows that, for you to be great, you have to be humble. I always take that lesson from him and how he conducts himself.

Saxophonist and composer Linda Sikhakhane. Picture: (Supplied)

Your latest single, Ilanga, features Zuluboy. How did that collaboration come about?

We worked with Zuluboy remotely because he is currently based in the US.

While working on the album, which is produced by Makhathini, we identified a song we thought would be great to add a rapper to. At that time, it wasn’t even titled Ilanga. It was just a sketch.

Makhathini suggested Zuluboy because they have a strong relationship and have worked together for many years. I was also up for the idea because I love Zuluboy. I worked with him when I moved to Joburg in 2013.

We sent him the files, and he brought them back with the magic he created. There was no guidance. It was simply, “Here’s a song; just dream around it.”

Through his lyrical content, we realised that Ilanga was central to his storyline, and we decided to title the song Ilanga.

Away from music, what does Linda do to unwind?

I do normal stuff like any other human being. I go to the shop to buy bread.

I’m also a part-time lecturer at UKZN, so I teach and spend time with young people. I’m also back at the school that nurtured me, helping and teaching young people.

Outside of work, I spend time with family and friends. If my mom is around, I run errands for her. I guess that’s what I enjoy doing now, realising that our parents spent their entire lives taking care of us. Now I try by all means to take care of them.

What do you want to manifest for yourself?

I would like to see myself all around the world, spreading love through music, preserving culture through music and constantly making music that seeks to make this world a better place.

I want to be in motion. That’s what I would like to manifest — to be in motion until I leave this world.

Sowetan