WATCH | Tumisho Masha spills the beans on his ‘secret’ singing talent

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Tumisho Masha surprised TV viewers with his great singing when he was revealed as the celebrity behind the identity of The Leopard on The Masked Singer SA.

With a career spanning three decades, the SA Film and Television Award (Safta) winner is also getting ready to appear in the eight-part series Invisible opposite Kim Engelbrecht, based on Deon Meyer’s bestselling novel Blood Safari. Sowetan catches up with him.

Why did you say yes to the show?

I wanted to show that I’ve got this other talent that has never been explored as much because I’ve been an actor for the past 30 years. Acting takes up everything. I also have a huge respect for real singers.

Did you always know you could sing?

I grew up playing piano for most of my childhood. As a teenager, I moved into drums and played in my high school jazz band. I was always trying to create bands with friends, but it never worked out. When I went to varsity, I had to choose between music and acting. Music required a certain level of musical theory, and I just didn’t have it. So, I went wholeheartedly into acting.

You brought your Pretoria flair to the stage. Why was that important?

There is something about that place that I’m so grateful for because I wouldn’t be who I am if I didn’t grow up there. It was a homage to where I’m from and the people who are that way. They’ve got that swag, and people take them for granted. It’s an incredible privilege to represent a group of people who I find are entertaining and highly talented.

TV heartthrob Tumisho Masha unmasked as The Leopard on The Masked Singer SA. (Supplied)

Sometimes when I’m on stage, I think about the amount of people I’ve encountered from Mabopane, Atteridgeville, Soshanguve, Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane and Mamelodi. So many other people are talented, but they haven’t been given this opportunity. I hope that in what I’m doing and how I’m representing them, I can keep reminding them that it’s just about waiting for the “Yes”. While you’re getting all these “No’s”, don’t ever give up on yourself. All you need is one “Yes”.

What’s next?

[Invisible] It’s a great show coming out on M-Net on October 14. I’m playing Lieutenant Colonel Jack Patudi, who is a detective from Hoedspruit. As a detective, he speaks English, but when he speaks vernacular, he speaks Tongan. The storyline speaks about big crime that is exposed, taking place in the high echelons of our society. From my character’s point of view, it’s one man’s resilience against the system, in spite of personal dangers to himself and his own career. I’m hoping that will inspire people in whatever they’re doing to keep fighting the good fight for this country, because it’s worth fighting for.

TV heartthrob Tumisho Masha wows the audience as The Leopard on The Masked Singer SA. (Supplied)

What do you think about the state of South African television?

I’m grateful for a public that’s very vocal. If they don’t like the storyline, they must use their remotes to vote. Let’s get rid of the stories that we don’t want to see. I have a problem with a lot of stories that are told to us as black people that are derogatory, negative, and where we see a disintegration of values in black families and black love. Every storyline is about a rich, successful black businessman who cheats on his wife. I think we’re far more sophisticated than that.

Why can’t we have science fiction set in Mabopane? Do you think people from Mabopane don’t understand the genre? Do you think they don’t understand action? What happened to romantic comedies, sitcoms and good old-fashioned family viewing? What I loved about being on The Masked Singer is that I can watch it with my daughter, nieces, nephews and parents. We can all sit in the lounge, like we did back in the day, and enjoy being entertained.

TV heartthrob Tumisho Masha unmasked as The Leopard on The Masked Singer SA. (Supplied)

Sowetan