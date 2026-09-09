Jabulile Majola on dramatic sonic transition from rap to Afro-folk music

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Jabulile Majola famously started his career as a rapper before switching to Afro-soul and Afro-folk after 16 years. Following his 2025 Isitifiketi project, Majola is entering another chapter with his second album, Ipasi. Majola discusses with Sowetan his dramatic sonic transition.

Who is Jabulile Majola when he is not on stage or in the studio?

I’m a calm person. I like hiking with my dogs, spending time with my wife, and reading and thinking. I enjoy a calm and comfortable life. I like to understand things, and I’m always trying to learn and make sense of life.

Who has been your biggest influence?

My father has been a big influence. He adopted me when I was a baby, but I don’t see him as my stepfather. He was consistent and always told me the truth. One of the biggest things I learnt from him is to put 100% into everything you do. I try to carry that into everything I do.

Afro Folk and Afro Soul Jabulile Majola. (MIKE-HOFFMANN)

After 16 years as a rapper, you transitioned to Afro-folk and Afro-soul. How did it begin?

I always knew I could sing, but at some point, I listened to people like Pro Kid, Zola 7, and Eminem and thought: “Maybe I must rap now.” In the early 2000s, I also listened to Linkin Park. There’s a song called Hands Held High that I heard, and then I started writing. I identified myself as a rapper from around grade 5 and fell into the rap world for about 16 years.

Why did you leave rap?

There was a point where I realised I can’t be a rapper full-on. I knew I could sing, but I didn’t want to do it because I was a rapper. At around 26, in 2022, I made the transition to folk music. It was something I knew I could do, but I just didn’t want to do it because, in my mind, I was a rapper.

Was it a difficult transition?

Not really; before folk music I was doing other things. I was doing alternative music and Afro-tech, house music and all of that. From around 23, I was doing anything. I was experimenting, testing my skills and testing myself. These days we’re exposed to such a variety of music. It feels impossible to just be a rapper because I listen to so many different things. If I like something and it connects with me, I want to try it.

Afro Folk and Afro Soul Jabulile Majola. (MIKE-HOFFMANN)

How different is Ipasi from Isitifiketi?

Ipasi is the continuation of Isitifiketi. I was grappling with that while making the album. I was asking myself, “Should I completely change from what I was doing with Isitifiketi, should I stay the same or should I expand it?” Ipasi needed to expand a little but not remove the essence of what I had started with, which was Afro-folk and Afro-soul.

Does your music belong to another era because of the nostalgic sound?

I wouldn’t want to live in another era. This is the only era I know. I used to reminisce and wish I lived in another time, but no, I want to be here because this is the real era right now. The other ones are in the past. I also believe music doesn’t have an era. If you believe music is spiritual, you’ll know that the spirit doesn’t have an era.

Sowetan