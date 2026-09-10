Nonkululeko Mbatha on ‘Isitha’ ending: ‘When one door closes, another opens’

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After more than three years, the telenovela Isitha: The Enemy (a spin-off of The Black Door) is coming to an end in April.

“I hope whatever journey I take moving forward is still as beautiful and unforgettable as the past five years.” — Nonkululeko Mbatha

Star Nonkululeko Mbatha, who has captivated TV viewers with her portrayal of Thenjiwe, speaks to Sowetan about what the show did for her career as it approaches its final episode.

Sowetan: How has your journey been?

Nonkululeko Mbatha: It’s been a blissful journey walking in her shoes. I’ve enjoyed every part of it. Beyond growing my craft as an artist, I’ve learned a lot about life and experiences I might not have personally gone through. For example, being a young mother. Thenjiwe has a son whom she conceived after being raped at a very young age, so that storyline educated me a lot. She also comes from a family with older brothers who protect her, but they’re not perfect. It’s been a rollercoaster, but more than anything, it’s been a blissful and humbling experience.

Sowetan: How did you prepare yourself mentally for dealing with such a heavy storyline?

Mbatha: When we touch on rape, even if one hasn’t experienced it firsthand, the statistics speak for themselves. They’re extremely high in our country. Even if it hasn’t happened to you, it’s likely that someone you know has gone through something like that. When I portray Thenjiwe, I want to portray the character so well that someone sitting at home, a victim of rape, or who has conceived a child through it doesn’t feel that I’m disrespecting their reality. The research I’ve done has always come back to the fact that Thenjiwe is a voice for thousands of women who have been abused, often by people they trusted. More than anything, my mental preparation has been about making sure I don’t disrespect someone’s story while still making the character realistic and relatable.

Isitha: The Enemy star Nonkululeko Mbatha. (Supplied)

Sowetan: How do you feel about the show ending?

Mbatha: I’m grateful for every good thing. The industry is small. It’s not goodbye; it’s see you later. When one door closes, another greater one opens. That’s the perspective we should have about this entire thing. It’s been a great and lovely journey. To the people who support my journey and love Thenjiwe, it never gets old to me. It’s always humbling. I love how people speak about her like they know her. When they walk up to me, they speak to me like we’ve known each other for the longest time. That gives me the satisfaction that I was looking for. I walked a mile in her shoes, and I did not disrespect her journey. I’m grateful that people could relate to her, and I pray that this opens more doors for me so I can tell more stories.

Sowetan: What are you going to miss most about the show?

Mbatha: I’ll miss the journey and the people I’ve shared it with. This is the last time we’ll see each other. We may no longer be addressed by the character names we know right now, but the relationships and experiences will always remain.

Sowetan: What’s next?

Mbatha: I’m hoping that casting directors grasp the talent that is coming from Isitha, and I hope I’m one of those people they see. I hope my craft and talent fall into the right hands. I hope whatever journey I take moving forward is still as beautiful and unforgettable as the past five years.

Sowetan