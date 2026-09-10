WATCH | Solo and Dineo Langa to host ‘Love Is Blind: SA’

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Celebrity couple Dineo and Zothile “Solo” Langa have been given the coveted job of hosting the first season of the reality dating show Love Is Blind: SA.

The announcement was made on Wednesday when Netflix unveiled their local slate as the global streamer celebrated a decade in SA.

The power couple will front the SA spin-off of the international dating phenomenon, where single people search for love and choose someone to marry without ever seeing each other. They will move in together, plan their weddings and discover whether their emotional connections can survive the realities of life outside the pods.

Produced by afrOkaans, the show is set to premiere later this year.

So what other local content can one expect from Netflix?

Meet the Khumalos 2 sees Khanyi Mbau reprising her role as Grace Khumalo alongside Ayanda Borotho, Jesse Suntele and Khosi Ngema.

Mbau said returning as Grace pushed her further than she expected.

“When I think of Meet the Khumalos season two, I want to take a nap because this season stretched me as an actor,” she said.

“It took me to the darkest places; it was so close to my real-life story that I had to separate from the real me. Some viewers are going to love Grace, some are going to hate her and feel like throwing her off a cliff. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Directed by Jayan Moodley, Meet the Khumalos 2 is in production and follows two mothers, an unforgettable road trip and an engagement hanging by a thread.

Season 2 of Blood Legacy will premiere on September 25, while Seriously Single Too and Another Disaster Holiday will launch later this year.

Fulu Modibedi as Dineo, Buntu Petse as Sasa , Tumi Morake as Noni, Keke Mphuthi as Bontle in 'Seriously Single Too'. Picture: (Andile Phewa/Netflix)

Tuiskoms and Marked are also returning for second seasons, with Marked 2 currently in production.

The streamer is further expanding the How To Ruin franchise with How to Ruin Diwali: Meet The Parents, premiering on October 30.

Luthando Mthembu as Eazi E, Sonia Mbele as Penelope, Meshack Mavuso as Mandla in 'How To Ruin Diwali'. Picture: (MYLLO MENORAH)

Also joining the slate is Stars & Vows: Anele & Buzza, following TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda and Bonelela “Buzza James” Mgudlwa as they prepare for their wedding.

“Ten years ago we set out to share South African stories and voices with the world,” said Ben Amadasun, vice-president of content for Netflix Middle East and Africa.

“Today we are proud to strengthen our partnership with the local creative industry and continue creating exciting stories that will entertain our members in South Africa and around the world.

“Our slate ahead keeps that ambition alive with the addition of established names alongside bold new production partners across genres from unscripted to thrillers, family dramas and comedy.”

Sowetan